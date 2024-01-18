About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Fitness in Youth Predicts Health in Middle Age: A 45-Year Study

Fitness in Youth Predicts Health in Middle Age: A 45-Year Study

Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
The Medindia Medical Review Team
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Jan 18 2024 3:23 PM

Highlights:
  • Low cardio respiratory fitness in youth linked to increased cardio metabolic risks up to age 64
  • Gender-specific associations: Hypertension risk in females, increased waist circumference in males
  • Urgent call for investment in youth physical activity to mitigate future health and economic burdens
A comprehensive follow-up investigation carried out at the University of Jyväskylä reveals that a lack of cardiorespiratory fitness during adolescence is linked to an elevated risk of cardiovascular and metabolic ailments in middle age. This research offers tangible proof of the profound consequences associated with diminishing fitness in youth (1 Trusted Source
The association of adolescent fitness with cardiometabolic diseases in late adulthood: A 45-year longitudinal study

Go to source).
Spanning 45 years, the study integrated fitness test data of the same participants from their adolescence (12–19 years) with details on diabetes, hypertension, and coronary heart disease. Additionally, self-measurements of waist circumference were included at ages 37 to 44 and/or 57 to 64. The study examined the relationships between cardiorespiratory, muscular, and speed-agility fitness and various health conditions, both independently and by amalgamating diseases and risk factors into a cardiometabolic risk score to quantify the overall burden.

Low Cardiorespiratory Fitness is Linked to Risk of Cardiometabolic Conditions

The outcomes revealed that low cardiorespiratory fitness during adolescence correlated with a heightened burden of cardiometabolic conditions up to the age of 57 to 64 years. Furthermore, among females, low cardiorespiratory fitness in adolescence amplified the risk of hypertension in middle age, while in males, low speed-agility was linked to an increased waist circumference in late middle age.

Perttu Laakso, a PhD student, asserted, "Age and body mass index, common risk factors for cardiometabolic diseases, were controlled for in the analyses, indicating that cardiorespiratory fitness serves as an independent early indicator for cardiometabolic health in later life."

These findings complement earlier evidence primarily derived from studies involving male participants, such as research utilizing data from the conscription register of the Swedish military. According to Laakso, concerns regarding the declining fitness of young individuals and its potential impact on the future workforce have been widely discussed. He stated, "This study provides scientific support for those concerns."

Addressing Fitness Barriers

Despite current adolescents exhibiting significantly lower cardiorespiratory fitness levels compared to those examined in the study, Laakso highlighted the imperative need to address barriers hindering physical activity among young people. Whether through creating environments conducive to physical activity or investing in resources for organized youth sports, he emphasized that the economic cost of such interventions would be considerably lower than the healthcare or disability expenses arising from cardiometabolic diseases.

In conclusion, Laakso conveyed a message of hope, asserting that even if an individual's physical fitness during adolescence was suboptimal, engaging in regular exercise at any age significantly reduces the risk of cardiometabolic diseases.

Exercise at any age lowers the risk for cardiometabolic diseases. It's never too late to make a positive impact on your health.

Reference:
  1. The association of adolescent fitness with cardiometabolic diseases in late adulthood: A 45-year longitudinal study - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/sms.14529)

Source-Medindia
