Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Krishanga. (2024, January 18). Fitness in Youth Predicts Health in Middle Age: A 45-Year Study . Medindia. Retrieved on Jan 18, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/fitness-in-youth-predicts-health-in-middle-age-a-45-year-study-214772-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Krishanga. "Fitness in Youth Predicts Health in Middle Age: A 45-Year Study". Medindia. Jan 18, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/fitness-in-youth-predicts-health-in-middle-age-a-45-year-study-214772-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Krishanga. "Fitness in Youth Predicts Health in Middle Age: A 45-Year Study". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/fitness-in-youth-predicts-health-in-middle-age-a-45-year-study-214772-1.htm. (accessed Jan 18, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Krishanga. 2024. Fitness in Youth Predicts Health in Middle Age: A 45-Year Study. Medindia, viewed Jan 18, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/fitness-in-youth-predicts-health-in-middle-age-a-45-year-study-214772-1.htm.