First Newborn in Spain With COVID-19 Antibodies

A woman who received the COVID-19 vaccine in the third trimester of her pregnancy has delivered a baby with COVID-19 antibodies, revealed media reports.



The boy born last week on the Spanish island of Ibiza has become the first newborn in Spain with coronavirus antibodies. A sample from the baby's umbilical cord analyzed confirmed that he had developed antibodies against COVID-19.

‘Pregnant women are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Vaccinating pregnant women may help protect both the mothers and their babies against COVID-19.’





COVID and Pregnancy



Pregnant women are at a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 when compared to non-pregnant women. Severe complications include illness that results in intensive care admission, mechanical ventilation, or death. COVID-19 puts pregnant women at increased risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes, such as preterm birth, compared with pregnant women without COVID-19.



COVID-19 Vaccination During Pregnancy



The risk of COVID-19 is higher during pregnancy. More than 82,000 COVID-19 infections among pregnant women have been reported in the US. But, the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines are not analyzed. A new study published recently in The American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology revealed COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective for pregnant and breastfeeding women. The vaccines may also offer some protection for their babies.



Vaccination may help immunize both mother and the baby, who receive the antibodies through the placenta. Health experts believe this result would increase the possibility of vaccination among pregnant women.



Source: Medindia According to Manuel Grandal Martin, deputy director of the Madrid Hospital Directorate, the protection that the baby has is equal to that of someone who has been vaccinated.Pregnant women are at a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 when compared to non-pregnant women. Severe complications include illness that results in intensive care admission, mechanical ventilation, or death. COVID-19 puts pregnant women at increased risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes, such as preterm birth, compared with pregnant women without COVID-19.The risk of COVID-19 is higher during pregnancy. More than 82,000 COVID-19 infections among pregnant women have been reported in the US. But, the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines are not analyzed. A new study published recently in The American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology revealed COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective for pregnant and breastfeeding women. The vaccines may also offer some protection for their babies.Vaccination may help immunize both mother and the baby, who receive the antibodies through the placenta. Health experts believe this result would increase the possibility of vaccination among pregnant women.Source: Medindia

The case of the infant named Bruno, is part of a study on the COVID-19 impact on pregnant women. The study monitors 88 pregnant women who have tested positive for coronavirus, including those who are asymptomatic.