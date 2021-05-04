by Colleen Fleiss on  April 5, 2021 at 6:15 PM Health Watch
Highlights:
  • Baby born with COVID-19 antibodies in Spain
  • The mother had received the COVID-19 vaccine in the third trimester of her pregnancy
  • Vaccinating pregnant women may help protect both the mothers and their babies against COVID-19

First Newborn in Spain With COVID-19 Antibodies
A woman who received the COVID-19 vaccine in the third trimester of her pregnancy has delivered a baby with COVID-19 antibodies, revealed media reports.

The boy born last week on the Spanish island of Ibiza has become the first newborn in Spain with coronavirus antibodies. A sample from the baby's umbilical cord analyzed confirmed that he had developed antibodies against COVID-19.

The case of the infant named Bruno, is part of a study on the COVID-19 impact on pregnant women. The study monitors 88 pregnant women who have tested positive for coronavirus, including those who are asymptomatic.


According to Manuel Grandal Martin, deputy director of the Madrid Hospital Directorate, the protection that the baby has is equal to that of someone who has been vaccinated.

COVID and Pregnancy

Pregnant women are at a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 when compared to non-pregnant women. Severe complications include illness that results in intensive care admission, mechanical ventilation, or death. COVID-19 puts pregnant women at increased risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes, such as preterm birth, compared with pregnant women without COVID-19.

COVID-19 Vaccination During Pregnancy

The risk of COVID-19 is higher during pregnancy. More than 82,000 COVID-19 infections among pregnant women have been reported in the US. But, the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines are not analyzed. A new study published recently in The American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology revealed COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective for pregnant and breastfeeding women. The vaccines may also offer some protection for their babies.

Vaccination may help immunize both mother and the baby, who receive the antibodies through the placenta. Health experts believe this result would increase the possibility of vaccination among pregnant women.

Source: Medindia

