About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Fiber-Rich Diet can Cut Risk of Crohn's Disease and Colitis Among Indians
Advertisement

Fiber-Rich Diet can Cut Risk of Crohn's Disease and Colitis Among Indians

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 10, 2021 at 4:23 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Indians eat more fiber-rich diet than people in the Western countries
  • Indians gut microbiome has the highest abundance of the Prevotella genus of bacteria
  • New probiotics and prebiotics can be developed to prevent any gut-related problems

Indians who consume a fiber-rich diet are at a lower risk of developing gut-related problems like crohn's disease, colitis irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and colon cancer, reveals a new research.

The international study, including researchers from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER)- Bhopal, sought to understand the relationship between gut bacteria and inflammatory diseases.

Advertisement

Fiber-Rich Diet can Cut Risk of Crohn's Disease and Colitis Among Indians

"Increased intake of carbohydrate in the form of fiber such as wheat, vegetables, fruits and lentils, mostly found in Indian diet lowers the incidence of IBD, crohn's disease, colitis, colorectal cancer, etc., than western diets that are generally meat-based," lead author Dr Vineet K. Sharma, Associate Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, IISER Bhopal, told IANS.

The human gut contains 300-500 types of bacteria that are necessary for our survival. These bacteria help in digestion, protect us from infections and even produce essential vitamins and neurochemicals.
Advertisement

Depending on the kind of bacteria that dominates the gut, human beings are generally classified into three "enterotypes" -- Prevotella, Bacteroides or Ruminococcus.

The study included 586 healthy samples from western and non-western populations including 200 samples from India, and 189 IBS samples from western populations.

The 200 gut samples from India were taken from people from several locations in -- Madhya Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, Bihar, and Kerala. It is also the largest gut metagenome study from India, as most such studies are largely based on the Western population.

The findings, published in the Nature's Biofilms and Microbiomes journal, showed that the Indian gut microbiome has the highest abundance of the Prevotella genus of bacteria, in particular, a species called Prevotella copri (P.copri).

This bacterium was also found to dominate the guts of other populations that consume a carbohydrate and fiber-rich diet, such as the Italian, Madagascarian, Peruvian, and Tanzanian. But, the gut microbiomes of people from Western countries like the US are dominated by Bacteroides.

Further, they found that P. copri is significant in the metabolism of complex polysaccharides and dietary fibers in non-western populations.

It is thus logical that this type of bacteria predominates the gut microbiome of the healthy Indian and non-western population that consumes a diet rich in plant-carbohydrates and fibers, Sharma explained.

"The proportion of P.copri in Indians is 30 percent and can reach up to 60-70 percent. Of the more than 1200 species of Prevotella, P.copri is the most abundant in Indian human gut," Sharma told IANS.

On the other hand, the guts of Western population were found to have other Prevotella species such as P. intermedia and P. nigrescens. These bacteria are usually found in the mouth, which points to a mouth-gut axis. These bacterial species are inflammatory and have high virulence and antibiotic resistance genes, making the Western population more susceptible to gut inflammatory diseases.

"Our insights would help in the development of new probiotics and prebiotics for different health-related conditions associated with the gut which is much needed for non-western populations," Sharma said.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Can Adding Herbs and Spices Lower Blood Pressure?

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Ideal Sleep Timing to Curtail the Risk of Heart Diseases
Ideal Sleep Timing to Curtail the Risk of Heart Diseases
Surprising Health Benefits of Post-meal Walking
Surprising Health Benefits of Post-meal Walking
Lung Cancer Awareness Month (LCAM) 2021: Get Involved
Lung Cancer Awareness Month (LCAM) 2021: Get Involved
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Diet Pills Low Carbohydrate Diet Atkins Diet The Cabbage Diet South Beach Diet Negative Calorie Diet Bulimia Nervosa Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Macrobiotic Diet 

Recommended Reading
High-fiber Diet may Help Treat Type 2 Diabetes
High-fiber Diet may Help Treat Type 2 Diabetes
A diet rich in fiber promotes the growth of specific bacteria in the gut that can control blood ......
Fiber can Prevent Deterioration of Inner Colon Mucus Layer
Fiber can Prevent Deterioration of Inner Colon Mucus Layer
Low-fiber diet can alter the composition of colonic microbiota, increases bacterial penetrability .....
Whole Grains can Reduce the Risk of Developing Colorectal Cancer
Whole Grains can Reduce the Risk of Developing Colorectal Cancer
Dietary fiber, especially from whole grains and cereals, is associated with a decreased risk of ......
Atkins Diet
Atkins Diet
Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins....
Bulimia Nervosa
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followe...
Diet Pills
Diet Pills
Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is th...
Low Carbohydrate Diet
Low Carbohydrate Diet
A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate...
Macrobiotic Diet
Macrobiotic Diet
Macrobiotics is an Oriental theory that lays down guidelines for promoting well-being and longevity ...
Negative Calorie Diet
Negative Calorie Diet
The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William sudde...
South Beach Diet
South Beach Diet
South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weigh...
The Cabbage Diet
The Cabbage Diet
The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage....
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close