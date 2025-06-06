Fiber Feeds the Gut, But Can It Save Your Heart?

Short-chain fatty acids produced by gut bacteria play a crucial role in lowering blood pressure and protecting the heart, but rare genetic variants can block this benefit.
- Gut bacteria produce substances that lower blood pressure and heart disease risk
- Genetic mutations can block the protective effects of dietary fiber
- Short-chain fatty acids are being developed into heart-protective supplements
Rare pathogenic variants in G-protein coupled receptor genes involved in gut-to- host communication are associated with cardiovascular disease risk
Go to source). Earlier clinical work by a Monash University team led by Professor Francine Marques demonstrated that taking short-chain fatty acids in supplement form can lower blood pressure. A follow-up clinical trial is now underway to explore this further.
People with rare genetic mutations can miss out on the heart protection usually provided by fiber-even if they eat a healthy diet rich in it. #medindia #hearthealth #guthealth’
Genetic Barrier to Heart ProtectionUsing data from nearly 400,000 people in the UK Biobank, researchers uncovered rare genetic mutations that affect how the body uses short-chain fatty acids. These mutations impair the function of specific receptors that normally respond to these heart-protective compounds.
Professor Marques explained that the team investigated whether individuals with these genetic variations had a higher likelihood of experiencing hypertension, heart attacks, strokes, or heart failure. The findings revealed a strong connection between these mutations and a greater risk of cardiovascular issues.
Increased Risk Despite Healthy DietDr. Leticia Camargo Tavares, the lead author, highlighted that these mutations are linked with a 20 percent higher incidence of hypertension and cardiovascular events, even when factors like body weight and smoking were taken into account.
Although these genetic changes are rare—affecting less than one percent of people, their impact is substantial. The team also examined individuals with these mutations who consumed diets high in fiber. Even with proper dietary intake, these individuals showed no heart-protective effects, underscoring the importance of short-chain fatty acid signaling.
Future of Heart Disease PreventionThis discovery confirms that dietary fiber alone may not offer heart protection if the body lacks the ability to respond to short-chain fatty acids. Professor Marques emphasized that even a fiber-rich diet failed to lower hypertension in those with disrupted signaling.
To overcome this, the team is working on a new product that can deliver these fatty acids directly. They also aim to create drugs that can activate the affected receptors, opening up new possibilities for heart disease prevention and blood pressure management.
Fiber-Rich Foods That Boost Heart HealthTo support heart health, include a variety of fiber-rich foods in your diet. Great options include legumes like lentils, black beans, chickpeas, and edamame; whole grains such as oats, barley, quinoa, and whole wheat bread; fruits like apples, pears, berries, bananas, and avocados; and vegetables including broccoli, carrots, spinach, and sweet potatoes. Nuts and seeds like almonds, chia seeds, and flaxseeds also provide a healthy fiber boost. These foods help lower cholesterol, regulate blood pressure, and improve overall cardiovascular health.
In conclusion, the link between gut bacteria and heart health is more complex than once thought. While dietary fiber plays a crucial role in promoting the production of heart-protective short-chain fatty acids, certain rare genetic mutations can prevent the body from reaping these benefits. This discovery not only deepens understanding of the gut-heart connection but also opens the door to new therapies that could bypass genetic barriers and offer cardiovascular protection to more people.
Reference:
- Rare pathogenic variants in G-protein coupled receptor genes involved in gut-to- host communication are associated with cardiovascular disease risk - (https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2024.10.01.24314734v2)
Source-Medindia