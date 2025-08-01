Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Vasantha. (2025, August 01). Fermented Stevia Sweetener Shows Promise Against Pancreatic Cancer . Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 01, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/fermented-stevia-sweetener-shows-promise-against-pancreatic-cancer-220611-1.htm.

MLA Vasantha. "Fermented Stevia Sweetener Shows Promise Against Pancreatic Cancer". Medindia. Aug 01, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/fermented-stevia-sweetener-shows-promise-against-pancreatic-cancer-220611-1.htm>.

Chicago Vasantha. "Fermented Stevia Sweetener Shows Promise Against Pancreatic Cancer". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/fermented-stevia-sweetener-shows-promise-against-pancreatic-cancer-220611-1.htm. (accessed Aug 01, 2025).

Harvard Vasantha. 2025. Fermented Stevia Sweetener Shows Promise Against Pancreatic Cancer. Medindia, viewed Aug 01, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/fermented-stevia-sweetener-shows-promise-against-pancreatic-cancer-220611-1.htm.