Fenbendazole and Cancer Remission: What a New Case Series Shows

Fenbendazole as an Anticancer Agent? A Case Series of Self-Administration in Three Patients

A new case report describes cancer remissions in patients who self-used fenbendazole alongside standard therapies, raising questions about drug repurposing and patient-led care.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What Is Fenbendazole and Is It Approved for Cancer Treatment?

A: Fenbendazole is a veterinary antiparasitic drug and is not approved for cancer treatment in humans.

Q: Did Fenbendazole Cause Cancer Remission in These Patients?

A: The case report does not establish causation. Remissions occurred while fenbendazole was used alongside conventional cancer therapies.

Q: Is Fenbendazole Safe for Human Use?

A: Fenbendazole has not undergone formal safety testing in humans for cancer treatment, and its use outside clinical trials carries unknown risks.

Q: Why Are Fenbendazole Cancer Case Reports Important?

A: Case reports help generate research questions and highlight emerging trends but do not provide definitive evidence.

Q: Are Clinical Trials Planned for Fenbendazole in Cancer?

A: The authors emphasize the urgent need for clinical trials, but no large-scale human cancer trials have yet been completed.