Feeling Drowsy All Day? These Seven Blood Markers Could Be the Reason!
Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Aug 28 2025 3:10 PM

Your blood chemistry may reveal why you feel excessively sleepy during the day.

Highlights:
  • Study of 6,000+ Hispanic/Latino adults links 7 metabolites to daytime sleepiness
  • Hormones, healthy fats, and even fermented foods play a role
  • Findings may open doors for diet-based sleep improvement
Sleep patterns have shifted for many people in today’s generation. Some have altered schedules due to work demands, while others stay awake at night and sleep during the day.
While the first group has little control over their schedule, the second group’s sleep patterns may result from a variety of factors.

Researchers investigating these factors have identified seven blood metabolites that appear to play a role.


Sleeping More During the Day?

If you think it’s normal, think again—it’s actually a medical condition called Excessive Daytime Sleepiness (EDS).

EDS is a problem that occurs in approximately 20 % of the population and increases the chances of accidents and ill health. The primary causes are sleep deprivation, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and sedating drugs. Other causes include medical or psychiatric issues and sleeping problems such as narcolepsy.

OSA is a dominant cause, affecting 26-32%, and rates are expected to rise. Management could be accomplished by focusing on treating the underlying cause, primarily OSA, and using stimulating medications as needed (1 Trusted Source
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness

Go to source).


Why Are You Sleeping Too Much?

Common Causes of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness (EDS)

Hypersomnia—A sleep disorder characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness or prolonged nighttime sleep, despite having sufficient opportunity to sleep

Cause Notes
Primary hypersomnias
  • Narcolepsy (rare, 0.02–0.18% of population)
  • Idiopathic hypersomnia (seen in ~10% of suspected narcolepsy cases)
  • Rare syndromes like Kleine-Levin syndrome
Sleep-related disorders
  • Obstructive sleep apnea (affects ~2% of women and ~4% of men)
  • Circadian rhythm disorders
  • Sleep-related movement disorders
Behavioral sleep deprivation Common in adolescents, students, and shift workers
Medication effects Prescription drugs, over-the-counter medicines, and substance use
Psychiatric conditions Depression and other mental health issues
Medical conditions Head injury, stroke, cancer, inflammation, encephalitis, and neurodegenerative diseases

The Sleep Study

In a study of more than 6,000 Hispanic/ Latino adults, researchers compared body chemistry and daytime sleepiness. They tested 877 different blood metabolites and matched them to Epworth Sleepiness Scale, a questionnaire that measures how sleepy individuals feel in the daytime. With the help of advanced statistical methods and mapping techniques, they found patterns and pathways in the blood that may explain why some people feel excessively sleepy.


The Seven Sleepy Metabolite

  1. Pregnenediol Sulfate: Hormone-related chemical that helps control stress and immunity. The higher their levels, the less drowsy you feel.
  2. Tetrahydrocortisol Glucuronide: A cortisol byproduct associated with healthy adrenal function and reduced daytime sleepiness.
  3. Dihomo-Linoleate (DGLA): A healthy fat from foods like nuts and seeds. It may aid your body in making melatonin, the "sleep hormone."
  4. Docosadienoate: Another good fat found in food such as fish and vegetable oil. Associated with higher sleep quality and reduced daytime sleepiness.
  5. Sphingomyelin: A cellular fat that helps regulate hormones like cortisol, offering protection from fatigue.
  6. Tyramine O-Sulfate: Found in fermented foods (like cheese, wine, and coffee). It alters brain chemicals that are important for sleep and wakefulness.
  7. The Link Between X-11470, X-11444, and tyramine O-sulfate: Still under investigation, but it is believed to be related to male hormones (like testosterone) and may be one of the factors that causes men and women to have different sleeping schedules (2 Trusted Source
    Steroid Hormone Biosynthesis and Dietary Related Metabolites Associated with Excessive Daytime Sleepiness

    Go to source    ).
Future research may involve a clinical study to see whether dietary modifications or supplements might lessen drowsiness during the day. Furthermore, the researchers discovered a few unidentified metabolites that they intend to investigate further.

References:
  1. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness - (https://www.aafp.org/pubs/afp/issues/2009/0301/p391.html)
  2. Steroid Hormone Biosynthesis and Dietary Related Metabolites Associated with Excessive Daytime Sleepiness - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11419218/)


Source-Medindia


