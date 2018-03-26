medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Feeding Yeast with Nutrients can Lead to New Industrial Applications

by Hannah Joy on  March 26, 2018 at 6:58 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights
  • A genetically modified yeast can be fed with novel nutrients like xylose
  • Xylose can help produce new biological engineering applications
  • Adapting native GAL regulons can lead toward designing new synthetic organisms for industrial applications
A genetically modified yeast has been created that can consume xylose, a novel nutrient more efficiently. Xylose enables the yeast to grow faster and also to higher cell densities, which can aid in the designing of new synthetic organisms that can be used for industrial applications.
Feeding Yeast with Nutrients can Lead to New Industrial Applications
Feeding Yeast with Nutrients can Lead to New Industrial Applications

The research team at Tufts University have published the study in Nature Communications.

Feeding Nutrients to Bacteria or Yeast

In synthetic biology, when organisms like bacteria or yeast are fed with nutrients can be transformed into "mini-factories" and produce a wide range of products from pharmaceuticals to industrial chemicals and biofuels.

However, the primary challenge was to convert abundant feedstocks into the final product, as bacteria or yeast do not normally "eat" the feedstock.

In this study, the conventional approaches that help to modify organisms to consume novel nutrients constitutively (i.e., with no "off switch") can lead to inefficiencies, if the nutrient metabolic pathways are not associated with downstream pathways for cell growth, stress-responses, and other important functions related to the health of the organism.

Role of GAL regulon on Yeast

The research team took a different approach by taking a set of regulatory genes called as GAL regulon aid in the process of galactose, which is a favorite and is on the yeast menu of nutrients.

GAL regulon replaced some of the genes with those genes that become activated and direct the breakdown of xylose. All other genes remained unchanged in the GAL regulon.

By doing this, the research team was able to preserve a more natural interaction between the genes that govern feeding and survival.

The new synthetic GAL regulon was able to dub XYL and enabled the yeast cells to multiply and move up to higher cell densities.

"Instead of building a metabolic framework from the ground up, we can reverse engineer existing regulons to enable an organism to thrive on a novel nutrient," said Nikhil U. Nair, Ph.D., assistant professor of chemical and biological engineering at Tufts and corresponding author of this study.

By adapting native GAL regulons can lead to a faster path toward designing new synthetic organisms for industrial applications and one best example is the production of ethanol as a biofuel.

The research had concerns over converting major portions of crops like corn to biofuel production might have the negative impact on the food supply's availability and cost.

Improving Survival of Xylose-eating Yeast Organism

In this study, Nair and his team observed a little closer and investigated as to what exactly improved the survival of xylose-eating yeast organism.

Numerous genes were activated in the XYL regulon that controlled yeast and upregulated pathways involving growth, cell division, adenosine triphosphate (ATP) production and mitochondrial biogenesis.

"Our study applied this approach to xylose, but it suggests a broader principle - adapting native regulons for the efficient assimilation of other non-native sugars and nutrients," said Nair.

Yeast strains that had unregulated control over xylose metabolism triggered pathways related to cell stress, starvation, and DNA damage.

"Nature has already done the work of tuning genes and metabolic pathways to the environment of the organism. Let's make use of that when introducing something new on the menu", said Nair.

Reference
  1. Gopinarayanan VE, and Nair NU. A semi-synthetic regulon enables rapid growth of yeast on xylose, Nature CommunicationsDOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-03645-7 
  

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Related Links

Yeast Infections

Yeast Infections

We only know yeast as the fermenting organism for bread making, however it can cause also infections in vagina and can cause a lot of discomfort and discharge.

Everything You Need to Know about Vaginal Health

Everything You Need to Know about Vaginal Health

How much do you know about vaginal health care? Find out everything you need to know about the most common vaginal problems and how to have a healthy vagina.

Histoplasmosis

Histoplasmosis

Histoplasmosis is a fungal infection caused by breathing spores of the fungus from bird or bat droppings. Severe manifestation occurs in people with low immunity.

Natural Remedies for Cholesterol - How Effective Are They?

Natural Remedies for Cholesterol - How Effective Are They?

Certain natural remedies are effective in controlling high cholesterol, when aided by lifestyle changes.

Candida Diet

Candida Diet

It is possible to reverse Candida infection through a strictly followed Candida diet plan. Candida diet plan includes diet devoid of sugar, simple carbohydrates, gluten and yeast.

Declining Nutritional Values of Fruits and Vegetables

Declining Nutritional Values of Fruits and Vegetables

The produce we consume these days is lower in nutrients than those that were consumed a couple of decades ago. Today’s produce isn’t very healthful and it is only going to go downhill.

Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis patients should consume a diet rich in natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrients and avoid foods like sugar, saturated fats, and trans fatty acids.

Eat Your Way to Good Health

Eat Your Way to Good Health

A balanced diet is the cornerstone of good health. With diabetes, obesity, heart ailments rapidly emerging as a major health challenge we really need to look into our lifestyles.

Seeds: Nutrient Packed Germs of Life

Seeds: Nutrient Packed Germs of Life

Seeds are the germ of life. They are loaded with goodness and should be included in the daily diets.

Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: The Cause of Ill Health

Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: The Cause of Ill Health

Micronutrient and antioxidant deficiencies are most common and go unnoticed. They are the root cause of most lifestyle related diseases.

More News on:

Seeds: Nutrient Packed Germs of Life Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: the Cause of Ill Health Eat Your Way to Good Health Candida Diet Declining Nutritional Values of Fruits and Vegetables Histoplasmosis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Bladder Stones Treatment: Cystolitholapaxy

Bladder Stones Treatment: Cystolitholapaxy

Cystolitholapaxy is a surgical procedure used to treat stones in the urinary bladder. The procedure ...

 Top 7 Black Foods for Good Health

Top 7 Black Foods for Good Health

Black food is the new green owing to its health benefits from cardiovascular health to weight loss. ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Scurvy

Test Your Knowledge on Scurvy

Scurvy is a condition that occurs due to the deficiency of vitamin C. It occurs only rarely, since ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...