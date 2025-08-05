FDA Approves First Steroid-Free Cream for Chronic Hand Eczema

The FDA has approved Anzupgo, a steroid-free cream containing delgocitinib, as the first topical treatment for chronic hand eczema in adults, offering a new option when steroids fail.
- FDA approves Anzupgo, the first steroid-free cream for chronic hand eczema
- Clinical trials show significant skin improvement in patients with moderate to severe CHE
- Anzupgo blocks JAK proteins to reduce skin inflammation and flare-ups
Efficacy and safety of delgocitinib cream in adults with moderate to severe chronic hand eczema (DELTA 1 and DELTA 2): results from multicentre, randomised, controlled, double-blind, phase 3 trials
Go to source). Now, a new steroid-free cream may offer much-needed relief.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Anzupgo (delgocitinib) as the first non-steroidal topical treatment specifically for adults with chronic hand eczema (CHE). The cream is intended for people whose condition does not respond well to corticosteroids or for whom such treatments aren’t suitable.
CHE affects the hands and wrists, causing dryness, itching, thickening, blistering, and swelling of the skin. The condition persists for three months or more and tends to flare up multiple times a year. It arises when the skin barrier is compromised, triggering inflammation and microbial imbalance. More than 70% of people with severe CHE report difficulty performing daily tasks, making effective treatment essential.
Sore, itchy hands? A new FDA-approved steroid-free cream could offer relief for chronic eczema sufferers when other treatments fall short. #handeczema #anzupgo #steroidfreetreatment #skinhealth #fdaapproval #delgocitinib #medindia’
How Anzupgo WorksUnlike traditional treatments, Anzupgo is steroid-free and uses a new drug called delgocitinib, which blocks specific immune proteins known as Janus kinases (JAK). These proteins, when overactive, are responsible for inflammation in the skin. By targeting them, Anzupgo helps control eczema flare-ups and relieves symptoms like redness and itching.
What the Research ShowedThe FDA’s approval was based on two key studies involving nearly 960 adults with moderate to severe CHE. Participants applied either Anzupgo or a placebo cream twice a day for 16 weeks. Results showed that 20% and 29% of those using Anzupgo had clear or nearly clear skin, compared to just 10% and 7% using the placebo.
A longer 36-week follow-up found that around 30% of patients continued to experience improvements. The treatment was generally well-tolerated, with less than 1% of users reporting mild side effects such as skin pain, redness, tingling, itching, or minor infections. A few cases of reduced white blood cell counts were also noted (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Long-term safety and efficacy of delgocitinib cream for up to 52 weeks in adults with Chronic Hand Eczema: Results of the phase 3 open-label extension DELTA 3 trial following the DELTA 1 and 2 trials
Go to source).
Who Can Use It and Who Should Be CautiousPatients can apply Anzupgo directly to the affected areas on their hands and wrists, but they should avoid contact with the mouth, eyes, and nipples (particularly if breastfeeding). The FDA advises against combining it with other JAK-inhibiting medications or drugs that suppress the immune system, as this may increase the risk of side effects.
Doctors will assess patient history carefully — especially for infections or immune-related conditions — before prescribing. Live vaccines should also be avoided during treatment and shortly after.
What This Means for PatientsUntil now, treatment options for CHE have been limited. Steroids, while effective, can’t always be used long-term and may come with side effects. Some alternative therapies require injections or are only available for other forms of eczema.
Anzupgo’s approval marks a significant advancement in eczema care, offering a convenient, non-steroidal, and targeted option for people with chronic hand eczema.
References:
- Efficacy and safety of delgocitinib cream in adults with moderate to severe chronic hand eczema (DELTA 1 and DELTA 2): results from multicentre, randomised, controlled, double-blind, phase 3 trials - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(24)01027-4/abstract)
- Long-term safety and efficacy of delgocitinib cream for up to 52 weeks in adults with Chronic Hand Eczema: Results of the phase 3 open-label extension DELTA 3 trial following the DELTA 1 and 2 trials - (https://www.jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(25)00424-4/fulltext)
Source-Medindia