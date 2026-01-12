FDA Approves First Oral Drug for Thalassemia Anemia

The US FDA has approved Mitapivat, the first oral drug for alpha and beta thalassemia anemia, offering a new treatment option beyond lifelong blood transfusions.

FDA approves first oral treatment for anemia in thalassemia, an inherited blood disorder

Right in time: Mitapivat for the treatment of anemia in α- and β-thalassemia

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Which doctor should be consulted first for thalassemia?

A: A person with thalassemia should primarily consult a hematologist (a doctor who specialises in blood disorders)

Q: Who is eligible to take Mitapivat?

A: Mitapivat is approved for adults with alpha or beta thalassemia anemia. It is not currently approved for children.

Q: Does this drug cure thalassemia?

A: No. Mitapivat does not cure thalassemia, but it improves anemia and reduces transfusion dependence, which can significantly improve daily life.

Q: Will patients still need blood transfusions?

A: Some patients may still need transfusions, but many require them less frequently while on Mitapivat.

Q: Is this drug safe for long-term use?

A: Clinical trials show benefit, but long-term safety requires regular liver monitoring, which is why the drug is prescribed under a REMS program.

Q: When could this drug become available in India?

A: Mitapivat is awaiting approval from Indian regulators. Availability will depend on DCGI clearance, pricing, and government health programs.