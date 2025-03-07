Fast to Beat Jet Lag Faster!

Beat Jet Lag Before It Beats You! Adjusting to a new time zone doesn’t have to be a struggle. With smart habits like fasting, light exposure, and strategic sleep, you can reset your body clock and stay energized.

Highlights:

Fasting before and during your flight can help reset your internal clock and minimize jet lag

Managing light exposure, sleep schedules, and meal timing can help your body adjust faster

Plan smart, beat jet lag, and make the most of every moment of your trip

Did You Know?

Melatonin supplements can help ease jet lag. Taking a small dose (0.5–3 mg) before bedtime in your new time zone may help regulate sleep. #jetlag #MelatoninSupplements #jetlaghacks’

Jet Lag: A Traveler’s Struggle

Effects of Jet Lag on Health

Common Symptoms of Jet Lag

Physical:

Cognitive:

Sleep Disruptions:

How to Prevent Jet Lag with Fasting

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Jet Lag



Go to source Trusted Source

1. Resetting the Biological Clock

The body's circadian rhythm is largely regulated by light exposure and food intake

Fasting for a certain period (for example: during your flight) and then eating at the appropriate meal time in your new time zone

2. Reducing Digestive Disruptions

Jet lag can cause digestive issues due to eating at odd hours

Fasting during travel may prevent bloating and discomfort, making the transition easier

3. The ‘Argonne Anti-Jet Lag Diet’ Theory

A method developed by researchers at the Argonne National Laboratory in the 1980s suggests alternating feast and fast cycles before travel

The idea is that fasting for 12-16 hours before and during a flight can help reset your internal clock and minimize jet lag

4. Regulating Hormones

Fasting affects hormones like insulin and cortisol, which influence wakefulness and sleep

Eating at the right time in the new time zone can help regulate these hormones and adjust sleep patterns

5. Reducing Inflammation and Fatigue

Consuming large meals during flights can lead to bloating and tiredness

Fasting helps prevent post-meal sluggishness, which can worsen jet lag

Want to Adjust to a New Time Zone Quickly? Try Fasting!

Before the Flight: Consider fasting 12-16 hours before breakfast time in your destination

Consider fasting 12-16 hours before breakfast time in your destination During the Flight: Avoid eating unless it aligns with your new time zone

Avoid eating unless it aligns with your new time zone After Arrival: Eat a nutritious meal at the proper breakfast time to help reset your clock

Easy Ways to Say Goodbye to Jet Lag

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

How To Get Over Jet Lag



Go to source Trusted Source

1. Adjust Your Schedule Before You Travel

For Eastward Travel (Losing Time): Go to bed earlier by 30-60 minutes each night a few days before

Go to bed earlier by 30-60 minutes each night a few days before For Westward Travel (Gaining Time): Go to bed later gradually

2. Control Your Light Exposure

Morning light helps you adjust to earlier time zones

helps you adjust to earlier time zones Evening light helps you adjust to later time zones

helps you adjust to later time zones Avoid blue light (screens) before bed to prevent sleep disruption

3. Stay Hydrated

Dehydration worsens fatigue and headaches, so drink plenty of water

Avoid excessive caffeine and alcohol, as they disrupt sleep

4. Nap Strategically

5. Use Melatonin (If Needed)

Melatonin supplements (0.5–3 mg) can help reset your sleep cycle, especially for eastward travel

Take it 30-60 minutes before bedtime in the new time zone

6. Eat at Local Mealtimes

Helps your digestive system adjust to the new schedule

Avoid heavy meals before bedtime

7. Move Around

Stretch and walk around during your flight to improve circulation and prevent stiffness

Exercise in daylight after arrival can help reset your internal clock

8. Try Fasting

Jet Lag No More: Travel Smarter, Feel Better!

Jet Lag - (https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/yellowbook/2024/air-land-sea/jet-lag) How To Get Over Jet Lag - (https://www.sleepfoundation.org/travel-and-sleep/how-to-get-over-jet-lag)

Flying far? Fast first! Fasting may help with jet lag, as our body's internal clock (circadian rhythm) is regulated not only by light exposure but also by the timing of meals.Jet lag is a silent travel disruptor. When you cross time zones, your body clock falls out of sync, leaving you tired and foggy. Beat it with smart strategies like fasting, light exposure, and quality sleep to stay energized and adapt faster!Jet lag happens when your body's internal clock doesn’t match the time zone of your destination. Your sleep, digestion, and hormones are still in sync with your home time, causing discomfort and fatigue.Tiredness, trouble sleeping, stomach issues (constipation, bloating), and headaches.Trouble focusing, memory issues, irritability, and mood swings.Difficulty falling or staying asleep, waking up too early, or feeling sleepy during the day.Dr. Pavan Yadav, Lead Consultant – Interventional Pulmonology & Lung Transplantation at Aster RV Hospital, has highlighted the importance of fasting in overcoming jet lag.Skipping meals can help you adjust faster, reset your body clock, and fight jet lag. Here’s how fasting helps individuals prevent jet lag ():Here are some effective ways to beat jet lag ():If you're exhausted, take a short nap (20-30 minutes), but avoid long naps, which can delay your adjustmentAs mentioned earlier, fasting before and during your flight, then eating at breakfast in the new time zone, may help reset your circadian rhythm.Jet lag doesn’t have to ruin your trip. By using smart strategies like fasting, light exposure, and proper sleep scheduling, you can help your body adjust more quickly to a new time zone. Whether you’re traveling for business or pleasure, a little preparation can go a long way in beating jet lag and making the most of your journey.Source-Medindia