Fast Food, Faster Parkinson`s: Ultra-Processed Diet and Early Signs

People who eat large amounts of ultra-processed foods are more likely to show early neurological signs related to Parkinson's disease.
- People eating more ultra-processed foods had higher risk of Parkinson’s symptoms
- Diets high in sugary snacks and packaged foods were linked to sleep and mood disorders
- Eating nutritious whole foods may reduce early neurological decline
Go to source). Researchers focused on identifying signs of prodromal Parkinson's disease, which is the earliest stage of the disease. During this phase, neurodegeneration begins, but the more characteristic symptoms of Parkinson's, such as tremors, balance issues, and slow movement, have not yet developed. These early signs can appear years or even decades before typical symptoms manifest.
Diet and Neurodegenerative DiseasesAccording to the study's lead author, Xiang Gao, M.D., Ph.D., from the Institute of Nutrition at Fudan University in Shanghai, eating a healthy diet is essential for reducing the risk of neurodegenerative diseases. Gao emphasized that dietary choices today could significantly impact brain health in the future. There is growing evidence that diet may influence the development of Parkinson's disease, and this study highlights that consuming excessive processed foods—like sugary sodas and packaged snacks —might accelerate early signs of Parkinson's disease.
The study involved 42,853 participants with an average age of 48, all of whom did not have Parkinson's disease at the start of the study. The participants were followed for up to 26 years, during which they underwent regular medical exams and completed health questionnaires. Researchers reviewed the results for signs of early Parkinson's disease, such as rapid eye movement sleep behavior disorder, constipation, depressive symptoms, body pain, impaired color vision, excessive daytime sleepiness, and reduced ability to smell.
Food Diaries and Ultra-Processed Foods CategoriesParticipants were asked to complete a food diary every two to four years, documenting what they ate and how often. The researchers examined several types of ultra-processed foods, including sauces, spreads, condiments, packaged sweets, snacks, artificially sweetened beverages, animal-based products, yogurt or dairy-based desserts, and packaged savory snacks. A single serving was defined as one can of soda, one ounce of potato chips, one slice of packaged cake, one hot dog, or one tablespoon of ketchup.
Researchers calculated the average daily consumption of ultra-processed foods for each participant and divided them into five groups. The highest group consumed 11 or more servings of ultra-processed food per day on average, while the lowest group ate fewer than three servings per day. After adjusting for factors such as age, physical activity, and smoking, the study found that participants who consumed 11 or more servings of ultra-processed foods per day were 2.5 times more likely to exhibit three or more early signs of Parkinson’s disease compared to those who ate fewer than three servings.
Impact on Specific Early Signs of Parkinson’s DiseaseWhen examining individual early symptoms of Parkinson's disease, the researchers found that a higher intake of ultra-processed foods was associated with an increased risk for nearly all symptoms, with the exception of constipation.
Diet & Nutrition Guidelines for Parkinson’s Disease
- Adopt a Balanced Diet: Consume a variety of whole foods, including fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, legumes, and whole grains.
- Manage Constipation: Parkinson’s can slow the digestive system, leading to constipation. Increase fiber intake through fresh produce, whole grains, and legumes. Regular exercise and adequate fluid consumption can further alleviate this issue.
- Prevent Dehydration: Some Parkinson’s medications may cause dehydration, resulting in fatigue, confusion, or balance problems. Ensure consistent fluid intake throughout the day to maintain hydration.
- Optimize Medication Efficacy: The absorption of carbidopa-levodopa, a common Parkinson’s medication, can be affected by high-protein meals. To maximize its effectiveness, consider consuming high-protein foods at times separate from medication intake.
Dr. Gao suggests that reducing the consumption of processed foods and increasing the intake of whole, nutritious foods could be an effective strategy for maintaining brain health. However, he noted that more studies are needed to confirm the finding that a lower intake of processed foods might slow down the early signs of Parkinson's disease.
A key limitation of the study is that the data on ultra-processed food consumption were self-reported by participants. This means that there may be inaccuracies in how much and what specific foods participants consumed, potentially affecting the study’s results.
