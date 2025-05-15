Fast Food, Faster Parkinson`s: Ultra-Processed Diet and Early Signs

People who eat large amounts of ultra-processed foods are more likely to show early neurological signs related to Parkinson's disease.

Did You Know?

People who consume more than 11 servings of ultra-processed foods a day are 2.5 times more likely to show three or more early signs of Parkinson's disease.

Diet and Neurodegenerative Diseases

Food Diaries and Ultra-Processed Foods Categories

Impact on Specific Early Signs of Parkinson’s Disease

Diet & Nutrition Guidelines for Parkinson’s Disease

Adopt a Balanced Diet: Consume a variety of whole foods, including fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, legumes, and whole grains.

Consume a variety of whole foods, including fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, legumes, and whole grains. Manage Constipation: Parkinson’s can slow the digestive system, leading to constipation. Increase fiber intake through fresh produce, whole grains, and legumes. Regular exercise and adequate fluid consumption can further alleviate this issue.

Parkinson’s can slow the digestive system, leading to constipation. Increase fiber intake through fresh produce, whole grains, and legumes. Regular exercise and adequate fluid consumption can further alleviate this issue. Prevent Dehydration: Some Parkinson’s medications may cause dehydration, resulting in fatigue, confusion, or balance problems. Ensure consistent fluid intake throughout the day to maintain hydration.

Some Parkinson’s medications may cause dehydration, resulting in fatigue, confusion, or balance problems. Ensure consistent fluid intake throughout the day to maintain hydration. Optimize Medication Efficacy: The absorption of carbidopa-levodopa, a common Parkinson’s medication, can be affected by high-protein meals. To maximize its effectiveness, consider consuming high-protein foods at times separate from medication intake.

