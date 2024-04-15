Fairness Creams Leads to Kidney Damage: A Rising Concern

- Fairness creams containing mercury pose serious health risks, including kidney damage
- Study shows a strong association between fairness cream use and Membranous Nephropathy
- Public awareness and regulatory measures are critical to combat the dangers posed by these fairness products
NELL-1 associated membranous nephropathy linked to skin fairness cream use- insights from an Indian case series
The formulation of fairness creams typically involves ingredients that inhibit melanin production, such as hydroquinone, kojic acid, arbutin, and sometimes, mercury compounds. These ingredients are believed to lighten skin tone by reducing pigmentation and dark spots.
The Popularity and Risks of Fairness CreamsDespite their popularity, fairness creams have come under scrutiny due to health concerns associated with certain ingredients, especially mercury. High levels of mercury in these creams pose serious health risks, including kidney damage, as highlighted by recent studies published in Kidney International linking their use to Membranous Nephropathy (MN), an autoimmune kidney disorder.
The extensive use of fairness creams has been fueled by aggressive marketing campaigns, celebrity endorsements, and societal pressures to conform to standards of beauty. However, the negative health implications, particularly when these creams contain toxic substances like mercury, underscore the need for regulatory oversight and increased public awareness.
As the debate around fairness creams continues, it is essential to weigh the cosmetic benefits against the potential health risks associated with their use, particularly in regions where their popularity persists despite growing concerns.
Link between Fairness Creams and Kidney DamageThe research, conducted at Aster MIMS Hospital, Kottakkal, Kerala, examined 22 cases of Membranous Nephropathy (MN) between July 2021 and September 2023. MN is an autoimmune disease affecting kidney filters, leading to protein leakage and nephrotic syndrome.
Among the cases studied, 68% (15 out of 22) tested positive for neural epidermal growth factor-like 1 protein (NELL-1), a rare form of MN associated with malignancy. Strikingly, 13 of these 15 patients reported using skin fairness creams before experiencing symptoms. The use of these creams, readily available in unregulated markets, promises quick results but carries serious health risks.
Mercury, a key ingredient in these creams, is absorbed through the skin, causing damage to kidney filters and resulting in nephrotic syndrome. Symptoms reported by patients included fatigue, mild edema, and increased frothing of urine, with some experiencing more severe complications like cerebral vein thrombosis.
Urgent Call for Awareness and Regulation of Fairness CreamsThe study underscores the urgent need for public awareness about the hazards associated with using such products. Discontinuation of these creams led to resolution of symptoms in most cases, highlighting the importance of recognizing and addressing the problem early.
Dr. Sajeesh Sivadas, one of the researchers, emphasized the role of social media influencers and actors in promoting these creams, contributing to a multibillion-dollar industry. He warned that this issue extends beyond skincare, constituting a significant public health crisis.
Regulatory authorities must take swift action to curb the availability of these harmful products and protect public health. The study calls for stringent regulations and increased awareness campaigns to combat the growing menace posed by skin fairness creams containing mercury.
The allure of achieving a lighter skin tone shouldn't overshadow the potential health risks associated with fairness creams, especially those containing mercury.
A multifaceted approach to addressing the dangers of Fairness Creams:
- Stricter Regulations for Product Safety: stricter regulations are crucial to ensure the safety of cosmetic products and eliminate mercury from fairness creams altogether.
- Public Awareness Campaigns: public awareness campaigns can educate consumers about the dangers of these creams and promote a healthy self-image that celebrates diverse skin tones.
- Accountability of Social Media and Celebrities: social media platforms and celebrities should be held accountable for promoting unrealistic beauty standards and potentially harmful products.
Reference:
- NELL-1 associated membranous nephropathy linked to skin fairness cream use- insights from an Indian case series - (https://www.kidney-international.org/article/S0085-2538(24)00263-1/fulltext)
