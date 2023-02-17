About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Eye Drops can Prevent Nearsightedness
Eye Drops can Prevent Nearsightedness

Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on February 17, 2023
Highlights:
  • Atropine-based eye drops can reduce the chances of myopia
  • It can also delay the onset of nearsightedness
  • It can also reduce the severity of myopia in later ages

Eye drops typically used before eye exams may prevent the development of nearsightedness in youngsters, as per a new study.

Atropine drops are used to relax the muscles around the eyes and dilate the pupils. According to the study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, using a low dose could prevent myopia, or nearsightedness, in youngsters.

Allergy Eye Drops
Allergy Eye Drops
Eye allergies are treated with different types of eye drops such as lubricants, antihistamines, NSAIDs and corticosteroids. Eye drops are used to reduce allergies, eye infection and help healing.
Once established, myopia is irreversible and can contribute to additional vision issues such as macular degeneration, retinal detachment, glaucoma, and cataracts. Since the 1970s, the prevalence of nearsightedness has nearly doubled, growing from 25% to nearly 42% of the US population. Experts believe that one of the causes of the surge is that children are spending more time indoors staring at devices.

Nearsightedness affects roughly one-third of all Americans. According to The Wall Street Journal, that number will rise to over 60% during the next 30 years as people spend more time indoors and looking at electronic devices. Myopia that is too severe can result in retinal detachment, glaucoma, and cataracts.
After Cough Syrups, Indian-Based Eye Drops Face a Ban
After Cough Syrups, Indian-Based Eye Drops Face a Ban
The eye drops of a Chennai-based company have been linked to 55 adverse events in the United States.
"Doctors claim that myopia arises when the eyeball grows longer and light entering the eye no longer reaches the retina at the back of the eye," the newspaper stated. "That leads to the need for glasses or contact lenses, which work by directing light back onto the retina."

Eye Drops Put to the Test

According to Nimesh Patel of Harvard Medical School, who was not involved in the study, atropine drops prevent people from seeing what is close to them. He stated that it is unclear how the drops prevent nearsightedness.

Researchers from Hong Kong evaluated 353 children aged 4 to 9. For two years, they gave one group a placebo, another group a modest dose of the drops, and a third group a greater dose every night. Those who received the greater dose had a decreased incidence of acquiring myopia and less eyeball lengthening.

Researchers believe that postponing the beginning of nearsightedness, which is common in children, may make it less severe with age.

Source: Medindia
Eye Drops to Replace Injections for Retinal Diseases
Eye Drops to Replace Injections for Retinal Diseases
A new eye drop called Sylentis SYL136001v10 that may replace injections for retinal diseases like macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, has been developed

Eye Test for Myopia or Near-sightedness
Eye Test for Myopia or Near-sightedness
Test your vision regularly at home using the Snellen or Tumbling E chart. If there is a problem go and see an eye doctor.
