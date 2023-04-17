About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Every Sixth Person is Affected by Infertility, Says a WHO Report
Advertisement

Every Sixth Person is Affected by Infertility, Says a WHO Report

Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on April 17, 2023 at 11:45 AM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Infertility affects a significant proportion of the global population, with around 17.5% of adults experiencing the condition.
  • The prevalence of infertility is similar across high, middle, and low-income countries, highlighting the need for affordable and accessible fertility care worldwide
  • Despite the severity of the problem, infertility prevention, diagnosis, and treatment options remain underfunded and out of reach for many, with high costs and social stigma limiting access to care

Infertility affects many people throughout their lives. Infertility affects around 17.5% of the adult population, or roughly one in every six people worldwide, highlighting the critical need to provide access to inexpensive, high-quality fertility care for those in need (1 Trusted Source
1 in 6 people globally affected by infertility: WHO

Go to source).

Listen to this article
0:00/0:00
Protein Blueprint Might Help Treat Infertility
Protein Blueprint Might Help Treat Infertility
Anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH) might play a role in developing a novel contraceptive, aid in treatments for infertility and be useful in protecting the future fertility of women undergoing chemotherapy.
Advertisement

Every Sixth Person is Affected by Infertility, Says a WHO Report

The latest findings suggest that the prevalence of infertility varies only a little among areas. The rates for high, middle, and low-income countries are comparable, demonstrating that this is a huge worldwide health concern. In high-income countries, the lifetime prevalence was 17.8%, while in low- and middle-income countries, it was 16.5%.

WHO Report on Infertility

"The report reveals an important truth: infertility does not discriminate," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General at World Health Organization (WHO). "The sheer proportion of people affected shows the need to widen access to fertility care and ensure this issue is no longer sidelined in health research and policy so that safe, effective, and affordable ways to attain parenthood are available for those who seek it."

What is Infertility?

Infertility is a condition of the male or female reproductive system characterized by the inability to conceive after 12 months or more of regular, unprotected sexual intercourse. It can result in substantial anguish, stigma, and financial difficulties, negatively impacting people's mental and psychosocial well-being.

Despite the severity of the problem, options for infertility prevention, diagnosis, and treatment—including assisted reproductive technologies such as in vitro fertilization (IVF) - remain underfunded and out of reach for many due to high prices, social stigma, and limited availability.

Fertility Treatments

In most countries, fertility treatments are currently paid for out of pocket, which can result in severe financial costs. When compared to people in wealthier nations, people in the poorest countries spend a larger proportion of their income on fertility care.
Antibiotics can Cure and Prevent Infertility Caused by Pelvic Inflammatory Disease
Antibiotics can Cure and Prevent Infertility Caused by Pelvic Inflammatory Disease
Usually antibiotics have to be taken for 14 days, sometimes beginning with a single antibiotic injection.
Advertisement

High expenses usually hinder people from receiving infertility treatments or, on the other hand, can throw them into poverty due to seeking therapy.

"Millions of people face catastrophic healthcare costs after seeking infertility treatment, making this a major equity issue and, all too often, a medical poverty trap for those affected," said Dr. Pascale Allotey, Director of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Research at WHO, including the United Nations Special Programme of Research, Development, and Research Training in Human Reproduction (HRP). "Better policies and public financing can significantly improve access to treatment and protect poorer households from falling into poverty as a result."

While the new analysis provides compelling evidence of the global incidence of infertility, it also underscores a chronic shortage of data in many nations and regions. It proposes more national data on infertility disaggregated by age and reason to aid in quantifying infertility and determining who needs fertility care and how risks might be mitigated.

Reference
  1. 1 in 6 people globally affected by infertility: WHO - (https:www.who.int/news/item/04-04-2023-1-in-6-people-globally-affected-by-infertility)


Source: Medindia
Yoga For Improving Fertility
Yoga For Improving Fertility
Infertility yoga is a natural way to aid conception. It involves yoga and de-stressing techniques to correct and balance the body and mind.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Quiz on Male Infertility
Quiz on Male Infertility
Infertility affects 1 in 6 couples who are trying to conceive. In about 50% of these cases, male infertility is a major contributing factor. Many disorders and factors could contribute towards male infertility and treatment pattern may vary in several cases. However, in many instances treatment may also not work at all. Infertility may be attributed to testicular damage and thereby affect
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in ...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Latest Health Watch

Ketamine: The Key to Postoperative Pain Relief?

Ketamine: The Key to Postoperative Pain Relief?

Ketamine may be more effective in relieving postoperative pain in patients with a higher propensity for central sensitization, as indicated by TSP scores.
Personalized MRNA Vaccine and Immunotherapy Combination Reduces Risk of Melanoma Recurrence

Personalized MRNA Vaccine and Immunotherapy Combination Reduces Risk of Melanoma Recurrence

Combining mRNA vaccination with immunotherapy reduces melanoma recurrence or mortality by 44% compared to immunotherapy alone.
How Maternal Gut Microbiota Changes During Pregnancy Impact Infant Health

How Maternal Gut Microbiota Changes During Pregnancy Impact Infant Health

How changes in maternal gut microbiota during pregnancy impact maternal and newborn health, and the factors that cause these changes have been explained by researchers.
Perioperative Immunotherapy: A Promising Approach for Resectable Lung Cancer

Perioperative Immunotherapy: A Promising Approach for Resectable Lung Cancer

Immunotherapy and chemotherapy with Durvalumab improved survival and response rates compared to chemotherapy alone in operable non-small cell lung cancer patients.
AI-Enabled Glucose Monitoring Device Aids to Diabetes Management

AI-Enabled Glucose Monitoring Device Aids to Diabetes Management

AI-enabled CGM-directed insulin suspension has been promising for monitoring and preventing diabetes.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Every Sixth Person is Affected by Infertility, Says a WHO Report Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests