About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Ever Wondered If Body Fat Affects Your Brain?

by Dr. Trupti Shirole on Mar 9 2024 6:55 AM

Highlights:
  • Abdominal fat distribution correlates with cognitive function and brain volumes, particularly in middle-aged men at high Alzheimer's risk
  • Traditional obesity measures like BMI may not accurately reflect cognitive risks associated with abdominal fat
  • Understanding sex-specific differences in fat distribution could lead to personalized interventions for preserving brain health
Abdominal fat may have a more significant impact on brain health and cognition in middle-aged men at high risk of Alzheimer's disease compared to women. Published in the journal Obesity, the study, led by Michal Schnaider Beeri, director of the Herbert and Jacqueline Krieger Klein Alzheimer's Research Center at Rutgers Brain Health Institute, and Ph.D. student Sapir Golan Shekhtman from the Joseph Sagol Neuroscience Center at Sheba Medical Center in Israel, sheds light on the correlation between abdominal fat and brain volumes, as well as cognitive function, particularly in individuals with a family history of Alzheimer's disease (1 Trusted Source
Abdominal fat depots are related to lower cognitive functioning and brain volumes in middle-aged males at high Alzheimer's risk

Go to source).

Belly Fat Affects Brain Health Leading to the Onset of Alzheimer's Disease
Belly Fat Affects Brain Health Leading to the Onset of Alzheimer's Disease
Visceral abdominal fat has been linked with Alzheimer's disease. Discover how hidden belly fat affects brain health and explore insights for early intervention.
Advertisement

Can Visceral Fat Impact Your Brain?

The research, which focused on 204 healthy middle-aged offspring of Alzheimer's-dementia parents, utilized MRI scans to assess fat depots in the pancreas, liver, and abdomen. Results showed that higher levels of pancreatic fat were associated with lower cognition and brain volumes in middle-aged men at high risk of alzheimers disease, but not in women, suggesting a potential sex-specific link between abdominal fat distribution and brain health.

Advertisement
Canola Oil Helps Reduce Abdominal Fat in Four Weeks
Canola Oil Helps Reduce Abdominal Fat in Four Weeks
Canola oil is a type of rapeseed oil that benefits health. A new study claims that canola oil can reduce abdominal fat when included in the diet for four weeks.

Gender Disparity in How Body Fat Affects Your Brain Health

While obesity is a known risk factor for cognitive decline and dementia, the study emphasizes the need to consider sex differences when evaluating these associations. Traditional measures like body mass index (BMI) may not accurately reflect the distribution of body fat or account for sex-specific differences. Instead, the study suggests that focusing on abdominal fat depots could provide a more accurate indicator of obesity-related cognitive risks.

Advertisement
Avocados on an Everyday Basis Help Defeat Belly Fat in Women
Avocados on an Everyday Basis Help Defeat Belly Fat in Women
Daily consumption of avocados as part of the daily meal helps in reducing the deeper visceral abdominal fat among women.

Personalized Approach To Lower Dementia Risk in Middle-Aged Adults

The findings underscore the importance of exploring the interplay between fat distribution, brain aging, and cognition, with implications for targeted interventions and personalized approaches to mitigate the impact of abdominal fat on brain health. By challenging conventional methods of assessing obesity-related cognitive risks and highlighting sex-specific differences, the research offers new insights into potential strategies for preserving cognitive function and reducing dementia risk in middle-aged adults at high risk of Alzheimer's disease.
Reference:
  1. Abdominal fat depots are related to lower cognitive functioning and brain volumes in middle-aged males at high Alzheimer's risk - (https://doi.org/10.1002/oby.24004)
Source-Medindia
Regular Exercise Can Burn Your Belly Fat: Here's How
Regular Exercise Can Burn Your Belly Fat: Here's How
Are you wondering how to lose belly fat faster? Don’t worry, regular bicycle exercise for 12-week can significantly reduce visceral abdominal fat. So, make sure you include regular physical activity such as bicycling to your New Year resolution to ...

Poll

Have you ever considered the impact of abdominal fat on brain health?

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement