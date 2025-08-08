Even Brief Online Negativity Can Spike Anxiety

Brief exposure to negative comments on social media can trigger immediate spikes in anxiety and mood drops—especially among younger adults.

Highlights: Negative comments online trigger sharp drops in mood and spikes in anxiety

Younger adults under 35 are especially vulnerable to online hostility

Study used AI-generated comments to simulate real-world social media exposure

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

An experimental online study on the impact of negative social media comments on anxiety and mood



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Think those rude comments don't get to you? Your brain may say otherwise. #DigitalHealth #SocialMediaStress #Anxiety #MentalHealthAwareness #OnlineToxicity’

Think those rude comments don't get to you? Your brain may say otherwise. #DigitalHealth #SocialMediaStress #Anxiety #MentalHealthAwareness #OnlineToxicity’

Advertisement

Even a Few Harsh Words Can Hurt

Advertisement

Younger Adults Feel It More

Negative group: 2.42

Neutral group: 1.77

Positive group: 1.55

Negative: 2.37

Neutral: 3.05

Positive: 3.25

More Than Just a Bad Mood

Why This Matters

What Can Be Done?

Digital literacy education to help users critically process online feedback.

to help users critically process online feedback. Smarter content filtering tools to limit exposure to harmful remarks.

to limit exposure to harmful remarks. Adaptive platform policies to better manage online toxicity.

An experimental online study on the impact of negative social media comments on anxiety and mood - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-10810-8)