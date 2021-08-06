Eradicate the Darkness of Brain Tumor on World Brain Tumor Day

Globally, among patients of all ages, they represent only 2% of all cancers.
can occur most usually from cancers like lung, breast, colon, kidney, and skin.
Although the precise cause of a brain tumor is not apparent, depending on the size, and type of the tumor in the brain, the symptoms differ. Some of the common symptoms involve headaches, seizures, gait disturbance, vision problem, vomiting, and altered mental status.
Burden of Brain Tumor
It is estimated that every 5 to 10 people per 100,000 populations have central nervous system (CNS) tumors.
The trend has an accelerating curve and accounts for 2% of malignancies. Brain tumors are the second most common type of cancer in children
.
Children and adults under the age of 40 are more prone to brain tumors
than any other cancer in England and Wales.
With more than 8,000 people suffering from this disease, Germany commonly witnesses malignant cases of brain tumors. Worldwide 500 new cases are diagnosed every day.
In India, the incidence and prevalence of brain tumors are reported to be growing.
Hence, the Government of India has launched National Cancer Control Programme
with the intentions of prevention, screening
, early detection, diagnosis, and treatment including palliative care in the end-stage.
COVID-19 and Brain Tumors
As we proceed to confront the coronavirus outbreak
, concerns also gather regarding the impact of COVID-19 on brain tumors and its treatment. A notable concern hovers over the patients if the COVID-19 virus can affect patients with a brain tumor as seen in diabetic or obese patients.
There are very few studies to infer the impact of COVID-19 on brain tumors. However, the decisions related to brain tumor treatment can be influenced by the pandemic as there are great chances of catching the virus in the hospital.
Diagnosis and Management of Brain Tumor
- Diagnosis is generally done by medical history and physical examination along with imaging studies like CT scans or MRI
- The common treatment of brain tumor includes maximal safe surgical resection and ventricular peritoneal shunt
- Not all CNS tumors are malignant. Benign brain tumors can be cured by total surgical removal
- However, malignant tumors may necessitate the incorporation of radiotherapy and oral chemotherapy along with/without surgery depending upon the molecular staging of the tumor for long-term survival
- Medications like steroids, anti-seizure medications
- Some of the novel modalities in the treatment of brain tumors are stereotaxy, neural monitoring, and brain mapping
- The maximum outcome of the patient is also predicted by the rehabilitation and support from friends and family
Facts and Statistics on Brain Tumor
- Brain tumors may occur at any age.
- Astrocytoma, meningioma, and oligodendroglioma are the most common type of primary brain tumors among adults, with an estimated 700,000 Americans living with them.
- Whereas, medulloblastoma, grade I or II astrocytoma, (or glioma) ependymoma and brain stem glioma are common among children.
- The five-year relative survival rate for all malignant brain tumor patients is only 36% and the 10-year survival rate is 31%.
- The survival rates tend to decrease with age, with a 5-year survival rate being more than 75% under the age of 15 and around 72% for people between the ages 15 & 39.
- It is estimated that 18,600 people may die from a malignant brain tumor in 2021.
- The highest per-patient initial cost of care is covered by brain tumors than any cancer group, with an annualized mean net cost of care nearing $150,000.
Follow Up after Brain Tumor
- It is important to have a careful examination of yourself after brain tumor treatment.
- Watch for recurrence of the tumor by routinely monitoring for any new symptoms and through MRI scans.
- Manage your long-term side effects of the treatment using appropriate measures and a healthy diet
- Rehabilitative therapy like speech therapy and occupational therapy may aid in recapturing charge over many aspects of lives in certain cases
- Seek counselling if needed. Stay happy.
- Discuss with your doctor for medications to reduce fatigue or memory lapses, if any.
- Document your health records for any follow-up
- Let's Spread Awarness About Brain Tumor
