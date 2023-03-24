About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Epilepsy and Early Death: Understanding the Varying Risk Factors
Advertisement

Epilepsy and Early Death: Understanding the Varying Risk Factors

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 24, 2023 at 6:55 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Different factors impact the risk of early death in epilepsy patients: The study found that the risk of early death varied based on factors such as age, gender, seizure type, and other health conditions
  • Seizure control is critical: Those with epilepsy who had poorly controlled seizures were found to have a higher risk of early death. However, effective seizure management can significantly lower this risk
  • Holistic care is essential: The study underscores the importance of comprehensive care for epilepsy patients, including managing coexisting conditions, promoting healthy lifestyle habits, and addressing mental health concerns

Epilepsy is a chronic neurological disorder that affects people of all ages. The condition is characterized by seizures, which can manifest in various ways and range in severity. While most people with epilepsy can manage their seizures effectively with medication, lifestyle modifications, or other interventions, some individuals experience ongoing seizure activity that is difficult to control. Unfortunately, the risk of early death is also higher in those with epilepsy, and recent research sheds light on the different factors that contribute to this risk.

Understanding the Risk of Early Death in Epilepsy Patients

The study, published in the journal Epilepsia, analyzed data from over 50,000 epilepsy patients in Sweden. The researchers found that the risk of early death was highest in those who had other health conditions in addition to epilepsy, such as diabetes, heart disease, or respiratory disorders. Age and gender also played a role, with older individuals and men having a higher risk of early death.

Listen to this article
0:00/0:00
Epilepsy In Children / Seizures In Children
Epilepsy In Children / Seizures In Children
Epilepsy or seizures are caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain and seen fairly commonly in children. Symptoms can be highly variable and parents should seek prompt medical advice to treat the condition
Advertisement

Epilepsy and Early Death: Understanding the Varying Risk Factors

Other factors that impacted the risk of early death included the type of seizures experienced, with those who had generalized seizures having a higher risk than those with focal seizures. Those who experienced frequent seizures or had a longer duration of epilepsy also faced a higher risk.

The Role of Seizure Control in Lowering Risk of Early Death

One of the most significant findings of the study was the impact of seizure control on the risk of early death. Those with poorly controlled seizures were found to have a higher risk, which emphasizes the importance of effective seizure management. However, the study also found that even those with well-controlled seizures still had a slightly higher risk of early death than the general population, highlighting the need for ongoing monitoring and care.

Holistic Care for Epilepsy: A Comprehensive Approach

While effective seizure management is critical, the study also underscores the importance of a holistic approach to care for those with epilepsy. Managing coexisting health conditions, promoting healthy lifestyle habits, and addressing mental health concerns are all essential aspects of comprehensive care.

For example, individuals with epilepsy may have a higher risk of depression, anxiety, or other mental health conditions, which can impact overall well-being and contribute to early death. Addressing these concerns through counseling, medication, or other interventions can improve outcomes and quality of life.

Similarly, promoting healthy habits such as regular exercise, a balanced diet, and avoiding tobacco and alcohol can help reduce the risk of coexisting health conditions and improve overall health.

Source: Medindia
Epilepsy During Pregnancy
Epilepsy During Pregnancy
Seizures or epilepsy during pregnancy can be fatal for both the mother and child and needs urgent medical intervention. The reasons are often unknown.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Epilepsy
Epilepsy
Fits or convulsions or Epilepsy is characterized by recurrent, involuntary seizures and is described as a chronic neurological disorder
Advertisement
Juvenile Myoclonic Epilepsy
Juvenile Myoclonic Epilepsy
Juvenile myoclonic epilepsy is a form of generalized seizure characterized by sudden jerky movements of both arms and shoulders, usually just after waking up.
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Absence Seizure

Absence Seizure

Absence seizure (petit mal epilepsy) involves sudden lapse in consciousness and staring blankly into space, ...
Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome

Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome

Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome is observed in infants and older children. To date, defects in 6 genes are known ...
Cavernous Malformation

Cavernous Malformation

Cavernous malformations are malformations in blood vessels that can cause neurological disorders when present ...
Convulsions

Convulsions

Seizure or a convulsion is a result of abnormal electrical activity in the brain. If there are two or more ...
Dravet Syndrome

Dravet Syndrome

The result of a rare genetic mutation, Dravet syndrome is an unusual case of epilepsy in children.
Electroencephalogram

Electroencephalogram

An electroencephalogram (EEG) detects electrical activity in the brain using electrodes attached to the ...
Febrile Fits / Febrile Convulsions

Febrile Fits / Febrile Convulsions

High fever in kids can cause convulsions and are called febrile fits that do not include the seizures that ...
Reye’s Syndrome

Reye’s Syndrome

Reye's syndrome is a medical emergency chiefly affecting children and teenagers and is marked by the rapid ...

Latest Health Watch

Coffee's Complex Effects on Health: More Steps, Less Sleep, and Varied Heart Rhythms

Coffee's Complex Effects on Health: More Steps, Less Sleep, and Varied Heart Rhythms

Customizing coffee intake may be key to balancing the health benefits and risks associated with coffee, suggests a recent study.
World Autism Awareness Day: A Neuro-Inclusive World for All

World Autism Awareness Day: A Neuro-Inclusive World for All

World Autism Awareness Day is celebrated on April 2, every year.
Mapping Breast Cancer to Racial Disparities

Mapping Breast Cancer to Racial Disparities

Ethnic disparities can influence breast cancer.
Can Exercise Make Up for Bad Sleep?

Can Exercise Make Up for Bad Sleep?

Exercise may reduce the ill effects of unhealthy sleep duration in the long run.
Unraveling the Link Between E. Coli in Meat and Urinary Tract Infections

Unraveling the Link Between E. Coli in Meat and Urinary Tract Infections

Consuming uncooked or undercooked pork products may lead to urinary tract infections caused by E. coli leading to 480,000 UTIs in the United States each year.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Epilepsy and Early Death: Understanding the Varying Risk Factors Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests