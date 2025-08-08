Endometriosis Could be Detected Through Menstrual Blood - Here`s How

Endometriosis can now be detected five times more sensitively through a borophene-based test using menstrual blood.
Penn State Professor Dipanjan Pan noted that menstrual blood, often dismissed and stigmatized as waste, could be used to detect early biological markers that may assist in diagnosing endometriosis. His team developed a prototype device capable of identifying HMGB1, a protein linked to the condition’s onset and development, in menstrual blood with 500% greater sensitivity than current laboratory methods.
Detection Through Borophene-Based DeviceFunctions like a pregnancy test, the newly developed device uses a novel method to produce nanosheets from borophene, an atomically thin two-dimensional material. The team’s work, led by Pan, the Dorothy Foehr Huck and J. Lloyd Huck Chair Professor in Nanomedicine, was published on the cover of ACS Central Science.
Pan, who is also a professor of nuclear engineering and materials science and engineering, and associated with biomedical engineering and radiation oncology departments, highlighted the social stigma and limited affordability that hinder broader adoption of menstrual fluid-based diagnostics.
Challenges with Current Diagnostic TechniquesConventional diagnosis includes intravenous blood tests, imaging, and a thorough patient history, which are time-consuming and often delay diagnosis. One investigation involving 218 women in the United States revealed delays as long as 12 years before receiving a definitive diagnosis.
By using borophene, Pan emphasized that the team’s approach not only enhances diagnostic capability but also combats stigma surrounding menstruation while advancing health care for women.
Unique Properties of BoropheneDerived from boron, borophene shares some characteristics with graphene, a carbon-based two-dimensional material, but offers distinct advantages. According to Pan, borophene is both biocompatible and biodegradable, making it particularly useful in biomedical fields.
However, producing pure borophene has challenges. Traditional fabrication methods use harsh solvents like isopropyl alcohol, which can damage material quality and render it unsuitable for medical use.
Water-Based Synthesis and Antibody IntegrationTo address this, the team replaced alcohol with water, dispersing powdered boron in water to break down and reconstitute it into pristine nanosheets. They then anchored antibodies that recognize HMGB1 proteins onto these sheets.
Pan compared the process to gardening: the nanosheets act as soil, antibodies as fertilizer, and the HMGB1 proteins as the plants they aim to grow. Creating a clean and even nanosheet foundation enabled the antibodies to successfully identify and bind to the proteins.
Device Performance and SensitivityExtensive imaging and chemical tests confirmed that the antibodies successfully captured HMGB1 proteins. These nanosheets were then incorporated into a test strip that works like a pregnancy test—displaying one line for a negative result and two for a positive.
To assess performance, researchers added HMGB1 proteins at varying concentrations to menstrual blood. The test identified the protein even at low levels with five times greater sensitivity than traditional laboratory tests, which typically require extensive preparation.
Broader Applications and Future ExpansionPan emphasized that clinical data reveals elevated HMGB1 levels in people with endometriosis compared to healthy individuals. Detecting even slight increases is critical for early intervention, especially in mild or asymptomatic cases. The device’s high sensitivity makes it particularly suitable for use in locations without centralized medical facilities.
The technology could be integrated into menstrual pads for discreet and convenient at-home use. This accessibility may empower people in rural or under-resourced areas to monitor their health more effectively.
Next Steps for Clinical DevelopmentThe team’s future goals include scaling up the device for clinical trials, enhancing its sensitivity further, and expanding its capabilities to detect other biomarkers such as those for human papillomavirus and cervical cancer. Pan noted that this innovation illustrates the potential of two-dimensional materials in driving the future of biotechnology and advanced medical solutions.
This innovative menstrual blood test utilizes the power of borophene nanosheets to provide a more accessible, sensitive, and stigma-breaking method for detecting endometriosis. With further development, it may pave the way for early diagnosis not only of endometriosis but also of other gynecological conditions in the future.
