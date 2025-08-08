Endometriosis Could be Detected Through Menstrual Blood - Here`s How

Endometriosis can now be detected five times more sensitively through a borophene-based test using menstrual blood.

Highlights: Borophene-based menstrual blood test detects endometriosis with five times more sensitivity

detects endometriosis with five times more sensitivity The device works like a pregnancy test and can identify key protein HMGB1 in menstrual blood

It may allow discreet home monitoring and reduce diagnostic delays up to 12 years

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Photoinduced Immobilization on Two-Dimensional Nano Borophene Spatially Orients Capture Antibody for Highly Sensitive Biological Interactions



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

A test that works like a #pregnancy test can detect an endometriosis-linked protein in #menstrual blood with 500 percent more sensitivity than traditional lab tests. #endometriosis #womenshealth #medindia #borophene’

A test that works like a #pregnancy test can detect an endometriosis-linked protein in #menstrual blood with 500 percent more sensitivity than traditional lab tests. #endometriosis #womenshealth #medindia #borophene’

Advertisement

Detection Through Borophene-Based Device

Advertisement

Challenges with Current Diagnostic Techniques

Unique Properties of Borophene

Water-Based Synthesis and Antibody Integration

Device Performance and Sensitivity

Broader Applications and Future Expansion

Next Steps for Clinical Development

Photoinduced Immobilization on Two-Dimensional Nano Borophene Spatially Orients Capture Antibody for Highly Sensitive Biological Interactions - (https:pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acscentsci.5c00474)