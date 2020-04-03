Endometriosis Awareness Week: Let’s Stop the Silent Suffering!

Highlights:

Endometriosis Awareness Week is held in the first week of March every year

It aims to create awareness about endometriosis among women of reproductive age

This will help them to develop a better understanding of endometriosis and empower them to effectively cope with the disease

Endometriosis Awareness Week is observed in the first week of March (Monday to Sunday). Hence, this year it is being observed on 2-8 March 2020. During this week, patients, health professionals, charities and organizations come together to share information and resources to shed light on the condition in a bid to generate much-needed awareness. The week-long celebrations also aim to improve our understanding of the disease and find better ways to treat it.

