Endometriosis Awareness Week: Let’s Stop the Silent Suffering!

Endometriosis
Awareness Week is observed in the first week of March (Monday to Sunday).
Hence, this year it is being observed on 2-8 March 2020. During this week,
patients, health professionals, charities and organizations come together to
share information and resources to shed light on the condition in a bid to
generate much-needed awareness. The week-long celebrations also aim to improve
our understanding of the disease and find better ways to treat it.
Aims of Endometriosis Awareness Week
The main aim of
Endometriosis Awareness Week
is to generate
awareness, especially among women, so that they can have a better understanding
of the disease. It also aims to weed-out taboos associated with women openly talking about their periods
and
other personal health issues. Another objective of the celebrations is to
encourage medical professionals to seek better practices to help those
affected by endometriosis
so that they can have another chance at
life.
History of Endometriosis Awareness Week
Endometriosis
Awareness Week was established in 1993 by Mary Lou Ballweg, along with eight
other like-minded women. It has been organized ever since by the Endometriosis
Association, the world's first association exclusively dedicated to endometriosis
, which has a network comprising
of 66 countries across the globe. Mary Lou Ballweg is the Founder, President
and Director of the Endometriosis Association, which is based in Milwaukee,
Wisconsin, USA.
Essential Aspects of Endometriosis that
All Women Should Know
Endometriosis is a chronic disease in which
the tissue lining the inner layer of the uterus (endometrium) becomes dislodged
and is transported elsewhere, such as the fallopian tubes and ovaries. The
endometrial tissue has also been found to grow in the abdominal cavity, urinary
bladder, and bowel. The condition causes much suffering for women, as it takes
many years before a confirmed diagnosis is established. It can have devastating
consequences for affected women because of extreme pain, which severely impacts
their physical, mental and emotional well-being. It also has
a huge financial and social impact.
Common symptoms
include the following:
Some treatments
for endometriosis include anti-inflammatory painkillers (ibuprofen
),
contraceptives (combined pill or contraceptive
patch
), the hormone-releasing intrauterine system (Mirena®
),
and surgery.
Misperceptions about Endometriosis
There are several
misperceptions and myths surrounding endometriosis, which include the
following:
- Endometriosis is just a 'bad period'
- Endometriosis pain can be reduced by common painkillers (paracetamol)
- Endometriosis can be cured by hysterectomy (surgical removal of the uterus)
Endometriosis: Facts & Figures
- 176 million women or 10 percent of the world's
population are affected by endometriosis
- Endometriosis is the biggest cause of infertility in women
- Prevalence of endometriosis is 30-50 percent in
women suffering from infertility
- 1 in 10 women of reproductive age develop endometriosis
in the UK
- It takes almost 7.5 years to get a confirmed
diagnosis for endometriosis
- Economic burden of endometriosis is £8.2 billion
annually in the UK alone
- The exact cause of endometriosis is unknown
- There is currently
no cure for endometriosis
Ways to Raise Awareness During
Endometriosis Awareness Week
There are numerous ways to raise
awareness about endometriosis, a few of which are highlighted below:
- Talking to People: Spreading the
message by word-of-mouth is one of the best ways for impactful
communication with people. Bringing up the topic of endometriosis during
conversations with friends, colleagues and family members will increase
their understanding and make them want to know more about the condition
- Taking to Social Media: Going
online on social media and sharing facts about endometriosis as well as
personal experiences will get people interested about the condition. Even
seeing the word 'endometriosis' for the very first time could create a
buzz. The hashtag #EndometriosisAwarenessWeek and #EndoMarch should be
used for all posts on social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter
and others
- Joining an Event: Participating in
any of the numerous events and activities organized on the occasion of
Endometriosis Awareness Week will not only be fun, but also raise
awareness about the disease among the general public
- Sending a Petition: Signing and
sending a petition to the relevant authority could help to improve the
quality of life for those suffering from endometriosis by initiating
educational programs and ensuring faster healthcare delivery, including
timely diagnosis and treatment for endometriosis patients. Petitions can
be submitted to national level authorities or to international petition
sites, such as Change.org and 38Degrees, among others
- Educating Women: It is very
important that newly diagnosed women should be educated about
endometriosis. In this regard, online educational resources, books and
other educational material could be accessed to gain knowledge and develop
a better understanding of the condition
- Sharing Real Life Stories: Sharing
personal experiences pertaining to endometriosis through social media,
blogs, as well as print and electronic media will prompt women to seek
medical advice if they can relate their own experience with those shared
by others suffering from the condition
- Wearing 'Yellow':
Yellow is universally known to be the color for
endometriosis awareness, which was first adopted in 1980. Therefore,
wearing something in 'Yellow', such as awareness ribbons, lapel pins,
hats, T-shirts or other apparel, will not only show solidarity for women with
endometriosis, but also raise crucial funds for their care
Conclusion
From the
foregoing discussion, it is evident that much more needs to be done to improve
the plight of women suffering silently from endometriosis. It is of the utmost
importance to recognize and understand the symptoms of endometriosis.
Women should be
encouraged to voice their concerns about their health. Most importantly, no
woman should suffer in silence!
References :
