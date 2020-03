Endometriosis Awareness Week: Let’s Stop the Silent Suffering!

Endometriosis Awareness Week is observed in the first week of March (Monday to Sunday). Hence, this year it is being observed on 2-8 March 2020. During this week, patients, health professionals, charities and organizations come together to share information and resources to shed light on the condition in a bid to generate much-needed awareness. The week-long celebrations also aim to improve our understanding of the disease and find better ways to treat it.

Endometriosis Awareness Week: Letís Stop the Silent Suffering!

Aims of Endometriosis Awareness Week

History of Endometriosis Awareness Week

Essential Aspects of Endometriosis that All Women Should Know

The main aim of Endometriosis Awareness Week is to generate awareness, especially among women, so that they can have a better understanding of the disease. It also aims to weed-out taboos associated with women openly talking about their periods and other personal health issues. Another objective of the celebrations is to encourage medical professionals to seek better practices to help those affected by endometriosis so that they can have another chance at life.Endometriosis Awareness Week was established in 1993 by Mary Lou Ballweg, along with eight other like-minded women. It has been organized ever since by the Endometriosis Association, the world's first association exclusively dedicated to endometriosis , which has a network comprising of 66 countries across the globe. Mary Lou Ballweg is the Founder, President and Director of the Endometriosis Association, which is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA.Endometriosis is a chronic disease in which the tissue lining the inner layer of the uterus (endometrium) becomes dislodged and is transported elsewhere, such as the fallopian tubes and ovaries. The endometrial tissue has also been found to grow in the abdominal cavity, urinary bladder, and bowel. The condition causes much suffering for women, as it takes many years before a confirmed diagnosis is established. It can have devastating consequences for affected women because of extreme pain, which severely impacts their physical, mental and emotional well-being. It also has a huge financial and social impact.