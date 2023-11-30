Emotional Journey of Mothers With Breast Cancer

Mothers Suffering from Breast Cnacer Need Comprehensive Support Strategies

Battling Depression and the Motherhood Struggle During Breast Cancer Treatment

Causes of Depression in Breast Cancer Patients

Navigating Parenting Stress and Its Impact on Childhood Outcomes

The research targeted female patients diagnosed with stage 0 to 3 breast cancer within a decade of their diagnosis, with a specific emphasis on those who sought care at the Asan Medical Center in Seoul, South Korea, between June 2020 and April 2021. Notably, the study reveals a noteworthy correlation between parenting stress and adverse mental health outcomes, emphasizing the need for comprehensive and tailored support strategies for mothers navigating breast cancer.The study underscores the heightened risk of depression among breast cancer patients who are also mothers. The emotional toll of hospitalization and chemotherapy, coupled with the responsibilities of parenting, creates a unique set of challenges that demand specialized support interventions to address the mental health needs of these individuals.Various risk factors contribute to the increased likelihood of depression in breast cancer patients. These include parenthood, the utilization of gonadotropin-releasing hormone treatment (GnRH), age, smoking history, educational background, disease duration, and specific treatment modalities such as radiation. Recognizing and understanding these factors paves the way for targeted interventions and support structures to mitigate the impact of depression.The study highlights a robust association between parenting stress and specific conditions, such as having children aged 6 years and older, serving as the sole primary caregiver, and children exhibiting symptoms like anxiety/depression or bedtime resistance. Unpacking these associations provides valuable insights for tailoring support mechanisms to alleviate parenting stress and foster positive childhood outcomes.