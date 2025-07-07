Emojis Strengthen Relationships by Boosting Closeness in Digital Conversations

Want to feel closer to your partner? A simple emoji in your texts might be all it takes- science says emojis bring people closer.

Highlights: Using emojis in texts makes people seem more emotionally responsive and attentive

Emoji use, regardless of type, is linked to higher relationship satisfaction and closeness

Emojis serve as subtle signals of emotional involvement in digital communication

Did you know?

Can Emojis Influence Human Connections?

Emoticon Use Improves Relationships

Emojis Indicate Attentiveness and Emotional Involvement in Relationships

Emoji use in text messaging boosts perceived responsiveness, which increases closeness and relationship satisfaction, according to a study published July 2, 2025, in the open-access journalby Eun Huh of The University of Texas at Austin (1).Smartphones are mostly used for text messaging, which is nearly universally adopted across age groups. The use and diversity of emojis in such texts have also increased, especially among young individuals. Emojis are digital representations of emotions and ideas that add nuance and expressiveness to text-based communication. Although emoticons are commonly used in texting and social media, their potential as a tool for establishing human connection is underutilized.To bridge this information gap, Huh explored how emojis influence relationship impressions in an age dominated by online interactions. The study comprised 260 adults ranging in age from 23 to 67 years. They were randomly allocated to read 15 text message exchanges that differed only by the presence or absence of emojis in the text. They were told to imagine themselves as the sender of each communication and concentrate on their partner's responses.Participants evaluated partners who used emoticons as more responsive than partners who interacted only through text. Emoji-based perceived partner responsiveness was found to be favorably connected with closeness and relationship satisfaction. Surprisingly, no significant differences were found between face and non-facial emojis, implying that the kind of emoji may be less important than previously thought. Rather, the existence of emojis may influence perceptions of increased partner attentiveness and improved relationships.The study design focused solely on one partner in a two-way connection. Furthermore, while imagined scenarios can elicit significant responses, they do not fully replicate the dynamics, emotional depth, or nuance of real-world interactions. As a result, the study may fail to capture the intricacies of communication among close, real-life friends.Despite these limitations, the experimental methodology of this study contributes to isolating the impacts of emoji use on friendship dynamics, pushing beyond the correlational approaches that dominate much of the current work.The current study proposes a theory for why emojis matter in relationship contexts by emphasizing the mediating role of perceived responsiveness: they may serve not only as expressive methods, but also as indications of attentiveness and emotional involvement.The author continues, "The study found that emojis can increase relationship satisfaction by showing emotional attentiveness. Interestingly, it is not the type of emoji, but rather their existence, that brings people closer to their spouse."Source-Medindia