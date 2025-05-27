Elderly Advised to Skip Chikungunya Vaccine After Alarming Reactions

Older adults are advised to avoid the chikungunya vaccine after multiple serious adverse reactions and two deaths were reported.

Highlights: Chikungunya vaccine linked to severe complications in older adults

Live virus vaccine caused hospitalizations and two deaths

Travelers over 60 advised to seek safer vaccination alternatives

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Chikungunya Vaccines



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Multiple severe reactions were recorded in seniors who received the chikungunya vaccine, prompting a global reassessment of its safety for travelers over 60. #medindia #chikungunya #vaccinesafety’

Multiple severe reactions were recorded in seniors who received the chikungunya vaccine, prompting a global reassessment of its safety for travelers over 60. #medindia #chikungunya #vaccinesafety’

Advertisements

Potential Risks Linked to Live Attenuated Virus

Advertisements

Alternative Vaccine Option

Advertisements

Mosquito-Borne Transmission and Disease Spread

Preventive Measures and Supportive Care

Public Health Implications and Global Monitoring

Chikungunya Vaccines - (https://www.cdc.gov/chikungunya/vaccines/index.html)