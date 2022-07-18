Effectiveness of Migraine Drug in Weight Loss

Triptans, a commonly prescribed class of migraine drugs, may also be useful in treating obesity, suggests a new study by scientists at UT Southwestern, US.



In studies on obese mice, a daily dose of triptan led animals to eat less food and lose weight over a month, the team reported in the Journal of Experimental Medicine.

‘Triptans, the drugs used to treat acute migraine can lower body weight and improve glucose metabolism in less than a month.’