Ecological Grief Has a Name: Solastalgia!

Solastalgia refers to the intense emotional pain we experience when our home environments are damaged or destroyed as a result of climate change.

Highlights: Solastalgia blends solace and nostalgia; it’s emotional pain from environmental change

Linked to depression, anxiety, PTSD, and cultural loss

Indigenous groups and farmers feel it deeply, tied to their land and identity

The Changing Surroundings: Solastalgia

The Weight of Change

Solastalgia—a blend of the words solace and nostalgia—was first coined in 2003. It refers to the emotional distress caused by changes in one’s home or surrounding environment and has been linked to, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to research findings ().A systematic review covering the years 2003–2024 uncovered an association between solastalgia and several forms of psychological distress, including depression, anxiety, PTSD, and somatization (physical symptoms with psychological origins).The review distinguished betweenand(e.g., natural disasters). They are both situations where we are left helpless, and the theoretical link to the term solastalgia may stem from a perceived lack of control over environmental changes.While the findings supported solastalgia as a valuable framework for assessing mental health risks amid environmental change, all the studies reviewed were observational—meaning the exact cause-and-effect relationship cannot be confirmed.People feel deep emotional distress about climate change; solastalgia, also known as ecological grief, is felt by people. Such grief is not only about physical damage but also about loss of cultural attachment, identity, and traditional land-based knowledge.Studies from Canada and Australia highlight that both Indigenous communities and farmers feel this loss strongly, but in different ways based on their unique ties to the land.In Pacific regions, these concepts may fall short of capturing the spiritual and cultural significance of land. While solastalgia focuses on the pain of environmental change in familiar places, it may be limited because people's conceptions of "place" differ. Researchers believe that terms like ecological grief could be more useful, but they require clearer definitions to avoid confusion with related concepts such as place identity and attachment ().This reveals a critical need for further investigation to determine the precise impact it may have on mental health. Solastalgia and ecological grief help us put names to these feelings, but they don’t fit every culture or context the same way.Source-Medindia