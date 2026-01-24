Eating Natural Foods Lowers Daily Calories Despite Larger Portions

People eating whole foods consumed much larger portions yet fewer calories, showing that fruits and vegetables help meet nutrient needs without driving excess energy intake.

Consuming an unprocessed diet reduces energy intake: a post-hoc analysis of a randomized controlled trial reveals a role for human nutritional intelligence

Did You Know? People eating only whole foods consumed over 50% more food by weight but still ate fewer calories because fruits and vegetables delivered essential nutrients with less energy. #nutrition #calories #unprocessedfoods #healthyeating #wholefoods #medindia

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How do natural foods help control calorie intake?

A: They provide important vitamins and minerals without adding too much energy.

Q: What makes ultra-processed foods different?

A: They pack high calories and nutrients together, which can lead to overeating.

Q: Do bigger portions always mean unhealthy eating?

A: No, when meals are made of natural foods, larger portions can still be healthier.

Q: What is micronutrient deleveraging?

A: It is the tendency to prioritize nutrient-rich foods over calorie-dense ones.