Eating Natural Foods Lowers Daily Calories Despite Larger Portions

People eating whole foods consumed much larger portions yet fewer calories, showing that fruits and vegetables help meet nutrient needs without driving excess energy intake.
- Whole food diets lead to higher food volume but lower calorie intake
- Fruits and vegetables help meet micronutrient needs naturally
- Ultra-processed foods may encourage excess calorie consumption
Consuming an unprocessed diet reduces energy intake: a post-hoc analysis of a randomized controlled trial reveals a role for human nutritional intelligence
Go to source). Work led by scientists at the University of Bristol, alongside leading nutritional experts from the United States, highlights how natural foods shape smarter eating behavior.
Published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, the findings support the idea that humans possess an internal nutritional intelligence that helps balance diet when foods are eaten in their natural form, but this ability weakens in fast food–dominated environments.
Jeff Brunstrom, Professor of Experimental Psychology at the University of Bristol and lead author, explained that when people are offered unprocessed foods, they naturally choose meals that combine pleasure, nourishment, and fullness while lowering total energy intake. He emphasized that dietary decisions are not random and that people make more informed choices when foods remain close to their natural state.
TOP INSIGHT
Did You Know?
People eating only whole foods consumed over 50% more food by weight but still ate fewer calories because fruits and vegetables delivered essential nutrients with less energy.
#nutrition #calories #unprocessedfoods #healthyeating #wholefoods #medindia
Clinical Trial Links Ultra-Processed Food to Weight GainThe analysis revisited data from a landmark clinical trial originally conducted by Dr. Kevin Hall, a senior figure at the United States National Institutes of Health. That earlier trial revealed that diets made up entirely of ultra-processed food caused people to eat more calories and gain weight.
A deeper reexamination uncovered why participants consuming only whole foods ate much larger volumes without increasing calorie intake. These individuals consistently chose fruits and vegetables, sometimes eating several hundred grams per meal, rather than higher-calorie foods such as steak, pasta, and cream. As a result, those on the unprocessed diet consumed 57 percent more food by weight overall.
Micronutrient Intake Shapes Eating BehaviorResearchers from the University of Bristol also assessed the nutritional quality of these diets. They found that the variety and quantity of fruits and vegetables provided essential vitamins and minerals that would have been lacking if participants had relied solely on calorie-dense whole foods.
Mark Schatzker, co-author and writer of The Dorrito Effect and The End of Craving, noted that participants who focused only on high-calorie foods would not have met several micronutrient needs and could have developed deficiencies. These gaps were instead filled by lower-calorie fruits and vegetables.
Micronutrient Deleveraging Guides Food ChoicesThe team believes these patterns demonstrate a form of nutritional intelligence known as micronutrient deleveraging. This process involves prioritizing foods rich in vitamins and minerals, such as fruits and vegetables, while naturally limiting energy-dense options.
Ultra-processed foods showed a contrasting pattern. Rather than providing empty calories, they often met micronutrient requirements through fortification.
Foods highest in vitamin A included calorie-rich items like French toast sticks and pancakes. In comparison, vitamin A intake on the unprocessed diet came mostly from low-calorie sources such as carrots and spinach.
Ultra-Processed Foods May Drive Calorie OverloadDr. Annika Flynn, senior research associate at the University of Bristol and co-author, warned that ultra-processed foods may deliver both high energy and essential micronutrients simultaneously. This combination may eliminate the natural balance between calories and nutrients, increasing the risk of excessive energy intake.
She added that whole foods promote a healthier competition between nutrient density and calorie content, encouraging people to choose fruits and vegetables over higher-energy foods like pasta and meat.
Food Structure Influences Obesity RiskThe findings add to growing evidence on how highly processed foods influence behavior and decision making. Professor Brunstrom pointed out that overeating itself is not the main issue, since participants eating whole foods actually consumed more food overall.
Instead, the nutritional composition of food steers choices, with ultra-processed foods pushing people toward high-calorie options that can lead to excess energy intake and obesity.
Related work from the University of Bristol has also shown that changing the order of healthier, environmentally friendly dishes on menus increases their selection. This dish swap approach further demonstrates how promoting healthy competition can encourage better food choices.
In conclusion, eating foods in their natural, unprocessed form encourages people to consume larger portions while naturally limiting calorie intake, showing how the types of foods we eat guide healthier choices and calorie balance.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: How do natural foods help control calorie intake?
A: They provide important vitamins and minerals without adding too much energy.
Q: What makes ultra-processed foods different?
A: They pack high calories and nutrients together, which can lead to overeating.
Q: Do bigger portions always mean unhealthy eating?
A: No, when meals are made of natural foods, larger portions can still be healthier.
Q: What is micronutrient deleveraging?
A: It is the tendency to prioritize nutrient-rich foods over calorie-dense ones.
Reference:
- Consuming an unprocessed diet reduces energy intake: a post-hoc analysis of a randomized controlled trial reveals a role for human nutritional intelligence - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0002916525007750?via%3Dihub)