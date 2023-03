Eating Disorders can Consume You in Old Age Too

Reasons for Midlife Eating Disorders

COVID-19 Led to Relapse of Eating Disorders

Relapse of Eating Disorders in Older Age

Factors Affecting Eating Disorders in Older Women

With the increase of power and visibility in the workplace, the effects of aging are on full display. Appearing youthful and thin can seem critical to staying competitive on the job

With the aging of their parents, they might need to move in with adult children or nursing homes

The aging body undergoes metabolic changes, skin changes, and changes in fat distribution within a society idealizing youthfulness and thinness

The societal expectation that older women should care for others before taking care of themselves

The empty nest (when children leave the home) and the struggle to redefine identity; when no longer in the clearly defined role of "mother," women may turn to health or appearance to initiate a new sense of identity and purpose

The death of a parent and the struggle to manage grief, feelings of shock and new responsibilities

Unexpected or chronic illnesses and changes in the body that can impair self and perceived body image

Divorce or separation with their partners can affect mental health and cause a sense of loneliness

Eating Disorders Severely Affect Overall Health

How do I Know I have an Eating Disorder

How can I Help Myself?

Nutrition education

In-patient or outpatient treatment facility

Psychotherapy

Therapy with their significant other educates couples about the ED recovery process and teaches effective communication skills so they can be on the same page regarding goals and acceptance

