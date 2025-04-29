Eating Disorders Are Rising Among Boys and Men: Here`s Why

Over 1 in 5 boys and men are affected by eating disorders, with higher risks for sexual minorities, highlighting the need for inclusive care.
- Eating disorders affect over one in five boys and men, urging the need for increased awareness
- Sexual minorities face higher risks of developing eating disorders compared to heterosexual peers
- Tailored prevention and intervention programs are crucial to overcoming stigma and providing support
Eating disorders among an online sample of Canadian and American boys and men
Go to source). Drawing on data from The Study of Boys and Men, the research evaluated responses from over 1,500 males aged 15 to 35. Using a validated diagnostic algorithm, researchers assessed the likelihood of eating disorders and explored relevant sociodemographic factors. They found that 21.3% of participants met the criteria for a probable eating disorder. Probable bulimia nervosa had the highest rate (5.8%), while probable anorexia nervosa was the least prevalent (0.34%).
Types of Eating Disorders
- Anorexia nervosa – Intense fear of gaining weight, leading to restricted eating.
- Bulimia nervosa – Cycles of binge eating followed by purging.
- Binge eating disorder – Frequent episodes of eating large quantities without purging.
- Avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID) – Limiting food intake due to sensory issues or fear of consequences.
- Other specified feeding or eating disorders (OSFED) – Symptoms that don’t exactly match other disorders but are still serious.
Impact of Sexual Orientation and Body Mass IndexThe study also found that sexual minority participants—specifically those identifying as gay or bisexual—had significantly greater odds of meeting the criteria for an eating disorder compared to heterosexual peers. A higher body mass index (BMI) was similarly linked to a higher probability of diagnosis.
“These findings represent a clear call to action,” said Kyle T. Ganson, Ph.D., MSW, the study’s lead author. “Boys and men—especially those who are sexual minorities or have larger bodies—face elevated risks of eating disorders. However, they continue to be overlooked in public health campaigns and clinical settings.”
Need for Inclusive Prevention and Intervention ProgramsThe researchers emphasize the necessity of creating prevention and intervention programs that are inclusive of gender differences and attuned to the specific needs of boys and men. “Boys and men frequently encounter unique obstacles when seeking help for eating disorders, such as stigma, shame, fear of judgment, and a lack of gender-affirming treatment options,” Ganson noted. “Given the high prevalence we observed, it's critical to remove these barriers and ensure all individuals with eating disorders have access to timely and compassionate care.”
Tips to Manage Eating Disorders
- Seek Professional Help: Consult doctors, therapists, and dietitians who specialize in eating disorders.
- Follow a Regular Eating Schedule: Avoid skipping meals to stabilize eating patterns.
- Find Healthy Emotional Outlets: Use activities like journaling, meditation, or creative hobbies instead of turning to food.
- Build a Support System: Stay connected with trusted family, friends, or support groups.
- Be Kind to Yourself: Practice patience and self-compassion during recovery.
Reference:
- Eating disorders among an online sample of Canadian and American boys and men - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1471015325000406?via%3Dihub)
Source-Medindia