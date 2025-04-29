Eating Disorders Are Rising Among Boys and Men: Here`s Why

Over 1 in 5 boys and men are affected by eating disorders, with higher risks for sexual minorities, highlighting the need for inclusive care.

Did You Know?

Over 21% of boys and men could be at risk for an eating disorder, with those identifying as gay or bisexual facing even greater odds. It's crucial to focus on this often overlooked group for better prevention and care.

Types of Eating Disorders

Anorexia nervosa – Intense fear of gaining weight, leading to restricted eating.

– Intense fear of gaining weight, leading to restricted eating. Bulimia nervosa – Cycles of binge eating followed by purging.

– Cycles of binge eating followed by purging. Binge eating disorder – Frequent episodes of eating large quantities without purging.

– Frequent episodes of eating large quantities without purging. Avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID) – Limiting food intake due to sensory issues or fear of consequences.

– Limiting food intake due to sensory issues or fear of consequences. Other specified feeding or eating disorders (OSFED) – Symptoms that don’t exactly match other disorders but are still serious.

Impact of Sexual Orientation and Body Mass Index

Need for Inclusive Prevention and Intervention Programs

Tips to Manage Eating Disorders

Seek Professional Help: Consult doctors, therapists, and dietitians who specialize in eating disorders.

Consult doctors, therapists, and dietitians who specialize in eating disorders. Follow a Regular Eating Schedule: Avoid skipping meals to stabilize eating patterns.

Avoid skipping meals to stabilize eating patterns. Find Healthy Emotional Outlets: Use activities like journaling, meditation, or creative hobbies instead of turning to food.

Use activities like journaling, meditation, or creative hobbies instead of turning to food. Build a Support System: Stay connected with trusted family, friends, or support groups.

Stay connected with trusted family, friends, or support groups. Be Kind to Yourself: Practice patience and self-compassion during recovery.

Overin Canada and the U.S. may meet the criteria for andiagnosis, highlighting the urgent need for increased awareness, tailored prevention efforts, and inclusive clinical support for this under-recognized group ().Drawing on data from The Study of Boys and Men, the research evaluated responses from over 1,500 males aged 15 to 35. Using a validated diagnostic algorithm, researchers assessed the likelihood of eating disorders and explored relevant sociodemographic factors. They found thatof participants met the criteria for a probable eating disorder. Probablehad the highest rate (5.8%), while probablewas the least prevalent (0.34%).The study also found thatparticipants—specifically those identifying as gay or bisexual—had significantlyof meeting the criteria for an eating disorder compared to heterosexual peers. A(BMI) was similarly linked to a higher probability of diagnosis.“These findings represent a clear call to action,” said Kyle T. Ganson, Ph.D., MSW, the study’s lead author. “Boys and men—especially those who are sexual minorities or have larger bodies—face elevated risks of eating disorders. However, they continue to be overlooked in public health campaigns and clinical settings.”The researchers emphasize the necessity of creating prevention and intervention programs that are inclusive of gender differences and attuned to the specific needs of boys and men. “Boys and men frequently encounter unique obstacles when seeking help for eating disorders, such as stigma, shame, fear of judgment, and a lack of gender-affirming treatment options,” Ganson noted. “Given the high prevalence we observed, it's critical to remove these barriers and ensure all individuals with eating disorders have access to timely and compassionate care.”This study contributes to a growing body of research calling for a broader and more inclusive approach to identifying and treating eating disorders across all genders.Source-Medindia