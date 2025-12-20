Eating Disorders and Childhood Asthma Risk: What Mothers Should Know

Children of mothers with eating disorders face increased chances of preschool wheezing and asthma.
Maternal eating disorders and respiratory outcomes in childhood: findings from the EU Child Cohort Network
Go to source). These results have led the authors to urge that targeted support for pregnant women with eating disorders be incorporated into healthcare services to help safeguard the respiratory health of their children.
Limited Focus on Eating Disorders in Maternal Mental HealthUntil now, most work examining how maternal mental health affects children’s respiratory health has centered on depression, anxiety, and general stress, with far fewer insights into uncommon conditions such as eating disorders.
Although previous findings have consistently shown that maternal eating disorders influence children’s cognitive, emotional, behavioral, social, and eating patterns, physical health outcomes have shown less reliable patterns.
Maternal Eating Disorders and Childhood Respiratory LinksTo broaden the evidence base, the authors evaluated information from 131,495 mother–child pairs across 7 European birth cohorts within the EU Child Cohort Network, examining possible links between maternal eating disorders before pregnancy and preschool wheezing or asthma during school years in their children.
They also assessed whether associations differed among women without depression or anxiety, by eating disorder type, anorexia or bulimia and by timing of exposure, whether during pregnancy or after childbirth.
Variations in Maternal Eating Disorder PrevalenceThe proportion of mothers with eating disorders before pregnancy varied between almost 1 percent and 17 percent across the seven groups, while co-occurring depression or anxiety among these women ranged from 11 percent to 75 percent.
Preschool wheezing in children ranged between 21 percent and nearly 50 percent, and school age asthma ranged from slightly above 2 percent to almost 17.5 percent.
Increased Risks for Childhood Wheezing and AsthmaHaving an eating disorder before pregnancy was linked to a 25 percent higher likelihood of preschool wheezing, though the risks differed significantly across cohorts, and a 26 percent higher likelihood of school age asthma, which was more consistent across all groups.
These elevated risks dropped slightly when mothers with depression or anxiety were removed from the analysis.
Associations by Disorder Type and Exposure TimingComparable links with childhood asthma were observed for both anorexia and bulimia, while preschool wheezing appeared connected only to bulimia.
Even though associations shifted somewhat depending on whether exposure occurred before, during, or after pregnancy, no specific period stood out as particularly vulnerable.
Constraints In Interpreting Maternal and Child Health LinksAs an observational study, definitive cause-and-effect relationships cannot be established, and the prevalence of eating disorders and respiratory conditions varied widely between cohorts.
“Although this variability may affect comparability, the consistency in both the strength and direction of the associations remained fairly stable across analyses,” the authors state.
Unclear Biological Links Between Maternal and Child HealthThey note that the biological pathways behind the connection between maternal mental health and respiratory outcomes in children are still uncertain.
It is suggested that psychological distress may stimulate the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis, disrupting fetal lung development and the child’s immune maturation, which could heighten vulnerability to immune-driven conditions such as asthma.
Complications at Birth Influencing Childhood Lung HealthChildren born to mothers with eating disorders face greater risks of fetal growth restriction, premature birth, Caesarean delivery, and low birth weight, all known contributors to respiratory complications, which may partly explain the link between maternal eating disorders and children’s respiratory issues.
Additionally, evidence indicates that both mental health disorders and asthma involve irregularities in immune and inflammatory pathways, implying a potential shared genetic component influencing both conditions.
They conclude that maternal eating disorders should be recognized within early-life respiratory risk investigations and that screening and support for eating disorders should be incorporated into maternal care to help improve respiratory health in children.
