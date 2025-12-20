Eating Disorders and Childhood Asthma Risk: What Mothers Should Know

Did You Know? Kids exposed to maternal eating disorders face up to 26% higher asthma risk. #childhealth #asthma #medindia

Maternal eating disorders and respiratory outcomes in childhood: findings from the EU Child Cohort Network

Children of mothers with eating disorders face increased chances of preschool wheezing and asthma.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How can a mother's eating disorder affect her child's breathing?

A: Children born to mothers with eating disorders have a higher chance of developing asthma or wheezing early in life.

Q: Does it matter whether the mother had anorexia or bulimia?

A: Both conditions are linked to increased risks for asthma in children.

Q: Is the breathing risk still there if the mother does not have depression or anxiety?

A: Yes, the connection remains even when depression or anxiety are not present.

Q: What can help protect children's breathing health in these situations?

A: Early screening and supportive care for mothers with eating disorders may help improve respiratory outcomes for their children.

Q: How is asthma treated in children?

A: With daily controller medicines, quick-relief inhalers for attacks, avoiding triggers, and regular medical follow-up.