REGISTER
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

MEDINDIA

Explore
Healthy Living
News
Health A-Z
Calculators
Articles
Drugs
Directories
Education
More

Search Medindia

Eating Disorders and Childhood Asthma Risk: What Mothers Should Know

Written by Nadine
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Dec 20 2025 1:50 PM

Children of mothers with eating disorders face increased chances of preschool wheezing and asthma.

Highlights:
  • Maternal eating disorders increase risks of preschool wheezing and childhood asthma
  • Associations persist regardless of disorder type or exposure timing
  • Targeted maternal care may help improve respiratory outcomes in children
Higher odds of asthma and wheezing in children are associated with maternal eating disorders during pregnancy, regardless of the specific disorder, presence of depression or anxiety, or the period when the child was exposed, according to findings published online in the journal Thorax (1 Trusted Source
Maternal eating disorders and respiratory outcomes in childhood: findings from the EU Child Cohort Network

Go to source).
These results have led the authors to urge that targeted support for pregnant women with eating disorders be incorporated into healthcare services to help safeguard the respiratory health of their children.


Binge Eating Disorder | Compulsive Overeating Disorder - Causes, Symptoms, Complications & Treatment
Binge Eating Disorder | Compulsive Overeating Disorder - Causes, Symptoms, Complications & Treatment
When a person overeats, he is unable to control his hunger pangs, while during an emotional/binge eating session, he is incapable of controlling his emotions.

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Kids exposed to maternal eating disorders face up to 26% higher asthma risk. #childhealth #asthma #medindia

Limited Focus on Eating Disorders in Maternal Mental Health

Until now, most work examining how maternal mental health affects children’s respiratory health has centered on depression, anxiety, and general stress, with far fewer insights into uncommon conditions such as eating disorders.

Although previous findings have consistently shown that maternal eating disorders influence children’s cognitive, emotional, behavioral, social, and eating patterns, physical health outcomes have shown less reliable patterns.


How to Deal With Anorexia (Eating Disorder) During Pregnancy?
How to Deal With Anorexia (Eating Disorder) During Pregnancy?
Researchers have developed recommendations and principles for multidisciplinary management of anorexia nervosa (eating disorder) in pregnancy.

Maternal Eating Disorders and Childhood Respiratory Links

To broaden the evidence base, the authors evaluated information from 131,495 mother–child pairs across 7 European birth cohorts within the EU Child Cohort Network, examining possible links between maternal eating disorders before pregnancy and preschool wheezing or asthma during school years in their children.

They also assessed whether associations differed among women without depression or anxiety, by eating disorder type, anorexia or bulimia and by timing of exposure, whether during pregnancy or after childbirth.


Caution: Eating Disorders Pose 4 Times Higher Health Risks
Caution: Eating Disorders Pose 4 Times Higher Health Risks
Eating disorders can cause composite, long-term physical and mental health risks, leading to high mortality rates. Immediate care is essential.

Variations in Maternal Eating Disorder Prevalence

The proportion of mothers with eating disorders before pregnancy varied between almost 1 percent and 17 percent across the seven groups, while co-occurring depression or anxiety among these women ranged from 11 percent to 75 percent.

Preschool wheezing in children ranged between 21 percent and nearly 50 percent, and school age asthma ranged from slightly above 2 percent to almost 17.5 percent.


Eating Disorders Are Rising Among Boys and Men: Here's Why
Eating Disorders Are Rising Among Boys and Men: Here's Why
Eating disorders are increasingly affecting boys and men, with a particular risk among sexual minorities, highlighting the urgent need for tailored prevention and clinical care.

Increased Risks for Childhood Wheezing and Asthma

Having an eating disorder before pregnancy was linked to a 25 percent higher likelihood of preschool wheezing, though the risks differed significantly across cohorts, and a 26 percent higher likelihood of school age asthma, which was more consistent across all groups.

These elevated risks dropped slightly when mothers with depression or anxiety were removed from the analysis.

Associations by Disorder Type and Exposure Timing

Comparable links with childhood asthma were observed for both anorexia and bulimia, while preschool wheezing appeared connected only to bulimia.

Even though associations shifted somewhat depending on whether exposure occurred before, during, or after pregnancy, no specific period stood out as particularly vulnerable.

Constraints In Interpreting Maternal and Child Health Links

As an observational study, definitive cause-and-effect relationships cannot be established, and the prevalence of eating disorders and respiratory conditions varied widely between cohorts.

“Although this variability may affect comparability, the consistency in both the strength and direction of the associations remained fairly stable across analyses,” the authors state.

Unclear Biological Links Between Maternal and Child Health

They note that the biological pathways behind the connection between maternal mental health and respiratory outcomes in children are still uncertain.

It is suggested that psychological distress may stimulate the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis, disrupting fetal lung development and the child’s immune maturation, which could heighten vulnerability to immune-driven conditions such as asthma.

Complications at Birth Influencing Childhood Lung Health

Children born to mothers with eating disorders face greater risks of fetal growth restriction, premature birth, Caesarean delivery, and low birth weight, all known contributors to respiratory complications, which may partly explain the link between maternal eating disorders and children’s respiratory issues.

Additionally, evidence indicates that both mental health disorders and asthma involve irregularities in immune and inflammatory pathways, implying a potential shared genetic component influencing both conditions.

They conclude that maternal eating disorders should be recognized within early-life respiratory risk investigations and that screening and support for eating disorders should be incorporated into maternal care to help improve respiratory health in children.

Reference:
  1. Maternal eating disorders and respiratory outcomes in childhood: findings from the EU Child Cohort Network - (https://thorax.bmj.com/content/early/2025/11/27/thorax-2025-223718)

Source-Medindia

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How can a mother's eating disorder affect her child's breathing?

A: Children born to mothers with eating disorders have a higher chance of developing asthma or wheezing early in life.

Q: Does it matter whether the mother had anorexia or bulimia?

A: Both conditions are linked to increased risks for asthma in children.

Q: Is the breathing risk still there if the mother does not have depression or anxiety?

A: Yes, the connection remains even when depression or anxiety are not present.

Q: What can help protect children's breathing health in these situations?

A: Early screening and supportive care for mothers with eating disorders may help improve respiratory outcomes for their children.

Q: How is asthma treated in children?

A: With daily controller medicines, quick-relief inhalers for attacks, avoiding triggers, and regular medical follow-up.


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All

⬆️