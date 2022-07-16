Eating Colorful Fruits and Vegetables can Boost Women’s Eye and Brain Health

Advertisement

How Does Gender Affect Health?

Carotenoids: Colorful Weapon to Fight Disease

Reference:

The study, which reviewed and analyzed data from previous studies, detailed several degenerative conditions, from autoimmune diseases to dementia that, even controlling for lifespan differences, women experience at much higher rates than men. "If you take all the autoimmune diseases collectively, women account for nearly 80%. So, because of this vulnerability, linked directly to biology, women need extra preventive care," Hammond said.One of the reasons for this vulnerability has to do with the way women store vitamins and minerals in their bodies. Hammond points out that. Body fat serves as a significant sink for many dietary vitamins and minerals, which creates a useful reservoir for women during pregnancy. This availability, however, means less is available for the retina and the brain, putting women at more risk for degenerative problems.Dietary intake of pigmented carotenoids act as antioxidants for humans. Two specific carotenoids,and, are found in specific tissues of the eye and brain and have been shown to directly improve central nervous system degeneration.said Hammond."The recommendations should be different, but there are, generally, not any recommendations for men or women for dietary components that are not directly linked to deficiency disease (like vitamin C and scurvy)," Hammond said. "Part of the idea for the article is that recommendations need to be changed so that women are aware that they have these vulnerabilities that they have to proactively address, so they don't have these problems later in life.", and the National Institutes of Health has focused resources on specific carotenoids through the National Eye Institute program. And though supplements of lutein and zeaxanthin are a way of increasing intake, Hammond said"Components of diet influence the brain, from things like personality to even our concept of self. I don't think people quite realize what a profound effect diet has on basically who they are, their mood, even their propensity to anger," Hammond said. "And now of course this is extended to the microbiome and the bacteria that make up your gut—all of these components work together to create the building blocks that compose our brain and the neurotransmitters that mediate its use."1. The influence of the macular carotenoids on women's eye and brain health - (https://doi.org/10.1080/1028415X.2022.2084125)Source: Eurekalert