Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2025, February 28). Eating Citrus May Lower Depression . Medindia. Retrieved on Feb 28, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/eating-citrus-may-lower-depression-219049-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Eating Citrus May Lower Depression". Medindia. Feb 28, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/eating-citrus-may-lower-depression-219049-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Eating Citrus May Lower Depression". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/eating-citrus-may-lower-depression-219049-1.htm. (accessed Feb 28, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2025. Eating Citrus May Lower Depression. Medindia, viewed Feb 28, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/eating-citrus-may-lower-depression-219049-1.htm.