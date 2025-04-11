Eating by Daylight May Protect Night Shift Workers` Hearts

Daytime eating could protect shift workers from heart disease risks, new research suggests.
- Daytime eating helps reduce blood pressure and support heart health
- Meal timing aligns better with natural circadian rhythms
- Limiting night meals lowers risk of blood clots and heart issues
Daytime eating during simulated night work mitigates changes in cardiovascular risk factors: secondary analyses of a randomized controlled trial
Go to source).
Eating at the right time may shield your heart from shift work risks! #shiftworkhealth #heartcare’
The Study: Meal Timing and Cardiovascular RiskA study conducted by researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital explored how meal timing affects cardiovascular health during simulated night shifts. The study involved 20 healthy participants who were divided into two groups:
- Nighttime Meal Control Group (NMC): Participants consumed meals during both nighttime and daytime, mimicking typical shift worker eating patterns.
- Daytime Meal Intervention Group (DMI): Participants consumed meals only during daytime hours.
Key Findings: Daytime Eating BenefitsThe results highlighted significant differences between the two groups:
- Cardiac Vagal Modulation: The NMC group experienced a 25.7% decrease in pNN50 and a 14.3% decrease in RMSSD, both indicators of reduced cardiac vagal activity. In contrast, the DMI group showed no significant changes.
- Blood Pressure: The DMI group exhibited a 6-8% reduction in both systolic and diastolic blood pressure post-simulation, while the NMC group had no significant changes.
- Plasminogen Activator Inhibitor-1 (PAI-1): Levels increased by 23.9% in the NMC group, indicating a higher risk for blood clot formation. The DMI group did not show significant changes.
Implications for Shift WorkersThese findings suggest that aligning meal times with natural circadian rhythms—eating during daylight hours—can counteract some adverse cardiovascular effects associated with night shift work. For shift workers, this could mean:
- Reduced Risk of Heart Disease: Maintaining heart health by mitigating factors like high blood pressure and reduced cardiac vagal activity.
- Improved Metabolic Health: Potentially lowering the risk of conditions like diabetes by stabilizing factors such as PAI-1 levels.
Practical RecommendationsFor those engaged in night shift work:
- Prioritize Daytime Eating: Consume main meals during daylight hours, even if it requires adjusting sleep schedules.
- Limit Nighttime Snacks: If eating at night is unavoidable, opt for light, healthy snacks rather than full meals.
- Consult Healthcare Providers: Before making significant dietary changes, seek advice tailored to individual health needs.
In a world that runs 24/7, night shift workers are the unsung heroes keeping essential services alive. Yet, their bodies silently bear the cost. This research reminds us that even small, mindful shifts—like changing when we eat—can have a profound ripple effect on long-term health. It’s not just about what’s on your plate, but when you choose to nourish yourself. Perhaps the real secret to thriving through night shifts lies not in fighting our internal clocks, but in learning to move with their natural rhythm (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Eating Only During the Daytime Could Protect People from the Heart Risks of Shift Work
Go to source).
Your body works tirelessly for you—don’t make it fight a battle it was never meant to win. Listen to your clock, honor its rhythm, and take the first step toward protecting your heart today.
References:
- Daytime eating during simulated night work mitigates changes in cardiovascular risk factors: secondary analyses of a randomized controlled trial - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-57846-y)
- Eating Only During the Daytime Could Protect People from the Heart Risks of Shift Work - (https://www.massgeneralbrigham.org/en/about/newsroom/press-releases/eating-only-during-daytime-protects-from-shift-work-heart-risks)
Source-Medindia