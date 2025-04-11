About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Eating by Daylight May Protect Night Shift Workers' Hearts

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Apr 11 2025 4:32 PM

Daytime eating could protect shift workers from heart disease risks, new research suggests.

Highlights:
  • Daytime eating helps reduce blood pressure and support heart health
  • Meal timing aligns better with natural circadian rhythms
  • Limiting night meals lowers risk of blood clots and heart issues
Shift work, especially night shifts, has long been associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases. However, recent research suggests that adjusting meal timings can significantly mitigate these risks, offering a simple yet effective strategy for those working unconventional hours (1 Trusted Source
Daytime eating during simulated night work mitigates changes in cardiovascular risk factors: secondary analyses of a randomized controlled trial

Go to source).

Night Shift Work May Up Risk of Heart Problems
Night Shift Work May Up Risk of Heart Problems
Night shift workers should get their hearts checked early if they feel any pain in their chests to prevent the risk of atrial fibrillation (AF) & coronary heart disease (CHD).
The Study: Meal Timing and Cardiovascular Risk

A study conducted by researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital explored how meal timing affects cardiovascular health during simulated night shifts. The study involved 20 healthy participants who were divided into two groups:​
  1. Nighttime Meal Control Group (NMC): Participants consumed meals during both nighttime and daytime, mimicking typical shift worker eating patterns.
  2. Daytime Meal Intervention Group (DMI): Participants consumed meals only during daytime hours.
Over a 14-day period, participants underwent simulated night work conditions. The researchers assessed various cardiovascular risk factors before and after the simulation.​


Is Your Night Shift Job Increasing Your Cancer Risk?
Is Your Night Shift Job Increasing Your Cancer Risk?
Do night shifts increase cancer risk? Research says yes! Learn how to safeguard your health without quitting your job.

Key Findings: Daytime Eating Benefits

The results highlighted significant differences between the two groups:
  • Cardiac Vagal Modulation: The NMC group experienced a 25.7% decrease in pNN50 and a 14.3% decrease in RMSSD, both indicators of reduced cardiac vagal activity. In contrast, the DMI group showed no significant changes.
  • Blood Pressure: The DMI group exhibited a 6-8% reduction in both systolic and diastolic blood pressure post-simulation, while the NMC group had no significant changes.
  • Plasminogen Activator Inhibitor-1 (PAI-1): Levels increased by 23.9% in the NMC group, indicating a higher risk for blood clot formation. The DMI group did not show significant changes.

Does Working on Night Shifts Affect Chances of Getting Pregnant?
Does Working on Night Shifts Affect Chances of Getting Pregnant?
Can working night shift affect fertility? Working at night can change your circadian rhythm, which regulates your periods and pregnancy hormones.

Implications for Shift Workers

These findings suggest that aligning meal times with natural circadian rhythms—eating during daylight hours—can counteract some adverse cardiovascular effects associated with night shift work. For shift workers, this could mean:
  • Reduced Risk of Heart Disease: Maintaining heart health by mitigating factors like high blood pressure and reduced cardiac vagal activity.
  • Improved Metabolic Health: Potentially lowering the risk of conditions like diabetes by stabilizing factors such as PAI-1 levels.

Melatonin Supplementation May Aid DNA Repair in Night Shift Workers
Melatonin Supplementation May Aid DNA Repair in Night Shift Workers
Melatonin supplementation may enhance DNA repair in night shift workers, reducing oxidative damage and potentially lowering long-term cancer risk.

Practical Recommendations

For those engaged in night shift work:
  • Prioritize Daytime Eating: Consume main meals during daylight hours, even if it requires adjusting sleep schedules.
  • Limit Nighttime Snacks: If eating at night is unavoidable, opt for light, healthy snacks rather than full meals.
  • Consult Healthcare Providers: Before making significant dietary changes, seek advice tailored to individual health needs.
By adopting these meal timing strategies, shift workers can take proactive steps toward safeguarding their cardiovascular health.

In a world that runs 24/7, night shift workers are the unsung heroes keeping essential services alive. Yet, their bodies silently bear the cost. This research reminds us that even small, mindful shifts—like changing when we eat—can have a profound ripple effect on long-term health. It’s not just about what’s on your plate, but when you choose to nourish yourself. Perhaps the real secret to thriving through night shifts lies not in fighting our internal clocks, but in learning to move with their natural rhythm (2 Trusted Source
Eating Only During the Daytime Could Protect People from the Heart Risks of Shift Work

Go to source).

Your body works tirelessly for you—don’t make it fight a battle it was never meant to win. Listen to your clock, honor its rhythm, and take the first step toward protecting your heart today.

References:
  1. Daytime eating during simulated night work mitigates changes in cardiovascular risk factors: secondary analyses of a randomized controlled trial - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-57846-y)
  2. Eating Only During the Daytime Could Protect People from the Heart Risks of Shift Work - (https://www.massgeneralbrigham.org/en/about/newsroom/press-releases/eating-only-during-daytime-protects-from-shift-work-heart-risks)

Source-Medindia


