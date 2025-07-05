About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Eat Your Leafy Greens, Protect Your Heart
Eat Your Leafy Greens, Protect Your Heart

Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Jul 5 2025 8:27 AM

Just 1.5 cups of leafy greens a day could keep atherosclerosis away- your plate might be your best heart doctor yet!

Highlights:
  • A higher intake of Vitamin K1 is linked to a reduced risk of atherosclerotic vascular diseases (ASVD)
  • Leafy green and cruciferous vegetables like spinach, kale, and broccoli are rich sources of Vitamin K1
  • New food innovations are underway to boost Vitamin K1 intake in populations with special dietary needs
A cup and a half of leafy green vegetables could help reduce atherosclerotic vascular diseases (ASVDs), according to new research from Edith Cowan University (ECU), the University of Western Australia, and the Danish Cancer Institute (1 Trusted Source
Higher vitamin K1 intakes are associated with lower subclinical atherosclerosis and lower risk for atherosclerotic vascular disease-related outcomes in older women

Go to source).

What are Atherosclerotic Vascular Diseases?

ASVDs are a subset of cardiovascular diseases, which are currently the main causes of death worldwide, largely from heart attacks and strokes (2 Trusted Source
Global Trends in Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease

Go to source). Ms. Montana Dupuy, an ECU PhD student, stated that in Australia, one person dies from cardiovascular disease every 12 minutes.

Ms. Dupuy's research discovered that a higher dietary intake of Vitamin K1 may lessen the incidence of ASVD.


Vegetables that Prevent Arterial Calcification

"Leafy green and cruciferous vegetables, such as spinach, kale, and broccoli, contain Vitamin K1, which may help prevent the arterial calcification processes that cause cardiovascular disease. The good news is that these vegetables can be simply introduced into your everyday diet," she stated.


Health Benefits of Vitamin K1

In addition to its potential function in vascular calcification inhibition, Vitamin K may benefit musculoskeletal health by improving bone strength.

Dr. Marc Sim, an ECU Senior Research Fellow, stated that "a cup and a half of such vegetables is an easy way to increase our daily vitamin K intake and may lower our risk of cardiovascular disease."

Greens a ay Keeps Heart Disease Away
"This research found women who consumed approximately 30% higher intakes of Vitamin K1 than currently recommended in the Australian Dietary Guidelines had a lower long-term risk of ASVD," he said. "Of importance, when we examined the blood vessels in the neck, those with a higher Vitamin K1 intake also had less thickening of these blood vessels, a marker of atherosclerosis."


Impact of Vitamin K on Cardiovascular Health

Ms. Dupuy and Dr. Sim's work on the impact of Vitamin K on vascular and musculoskeletal health will now assist in inspiring future research at ECU's Future Foods and Digital Gastronomy Lab, as well as the delivery of customized meals as part of clinical trials to promote population health.

"This study has supplied important evidence to support our future studies. We are presently developing new foods that contain more leafy greens rich in Vitamin K1. Dr. Liezhou Zhong, an ECU Post Doctoral Research Fellow, stated that these novel meals can be used in communities with unique nutritional and dietary needs, such as aged care residents.

"We are consolidating all our epidemiological data and converting that into a tangible product that would benefit the community," according to him.

References:
  1. Higher vitamin K1 intakes are associated with lower subclinical atherosclerosis and lower risk for atherosclerotic vascular disease-related outcomes in older women - (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00394-025-03686-x)
  2. Global Trends in Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease - (https://www.clinicaltherapeutics.com/article/S0149-2918(23)00383-1/fulltext)

Source-Medindia


