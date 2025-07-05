Eat Your Leafy Greens, Protect Your Heart

Just 1.5 cups of leafy greens a day could keep atherosclerosis away- your plate might be your best heart doctor yet!

Highlights: A higher intake of Vitamin K1 is linked to a reduced risk of atherosclerotic vascular diseases (ASVD)

Leafy green and cruciferous vegetables like spinach, kale, and broccoli are rich sources of Vitamin K1

New food innovations are underway to boost Vitamin K1 intake in populations with special dietary needs

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Higher vitamin K1 intakes are associated with lower subclinical atherosclerosis and lower risk for atherosclerotic vascular disease-related outcomes in older women



Go to source Trusted Source

Did you know?

Eating just 1.5 cups of spinach or broccoli a day might help unclog your arteries—Vitamin K1 is nature's secret weapon for your heart! #LeafyGreens #HeartHealth #VitaminK1 #HealthyHeartHack #medindia’

Eating just 1.5 cups of spinach or broccoli a day might help unclog your arteries—Vitamin K1 is nature's secret weapon for your heart! #LeafyGreens #HeartHealth #VitaminK1 #HealthyHeartHack #medindia’

Advertisement

What are Atherosclerotic Vascular Diseases?

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Global Trends in Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease



Go to source Trusted Source

Advertisement

Vegetables that Prevent Arterial Calcification

Health Benefits of Vitamin K1

Impact of Vitamin K on Cardiovascular Health

Higher vitamin K1 intakes are associated with lower subclinical atherosclerosis and lower risk for atherosclerotic vascular disease-related outcomes in older women - (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00394-025-03686-x) Global Trends in Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease - (https://www.clinicaltherapeutics.com/article/S0149-2918(23)00383-1/fulltext)