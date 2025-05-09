Eat Better, Feel Better: How Diet Influences Your Period?

Healthy and nourished diet is linked to girls having their menstrual period at an older age.
- Healthy diet and lifestyle can help in providing relief from menstrual symptoms like period cramps, and bloating
- An early first menstrual period can increase the risk of developing gestational diabetes
- Women who were overweight and had an early menstruation have an increased risk of developing frequent hot flushes
Nutrient Intake through Childhood and Early Menarche Onset in Girls: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis
The regulation of women’s fertility menstrual cycles, and bone density depends heavily on estrogen. Low levels can disrupt these key functions.
Building Strong Bones
In the early stage of bone formation, a healthy diet, regular exercise, and sufficient estrogen levels are essential.
Bloating During Menstruation
Menstruation Bloating is often linked to low potassium intake; including potassium-rich foods may help reduce water retention and discomfort.
Risk factors associated with Early Menarche
1. Chronic Pain
A women’s first period is usually associated with increased intensity of pain. A delay in their first-period can reduce the risk of facing chronic pain which can result from:
- Hormonal Changes: Fluctuation in the levels of prostaglandins and estrogen hormones can cause the uterus to contract, causing pain.
- Uterine Contractions Uterine contractions, which expel the endometrial lining, are the main cause of menstrual cramps.
2. Gestational Diabetes
Women who began having their menstrual cycle at a younger age are at a greater risk of developing-gestational diabetes, affecting up to 7% of pregnant women. Gestational diabetes occurs from:
- Insulin Resistance: It results from hormones produced during pregnancy that prevent insulin from working.
- Obesity: Obesity prior to pregnancy is a risk factor for gestational diabetes./li>
- Age:Women over 35 years are at higher risk of developing gestational diabetes
3. Breast Cancer
The risk of breast cancer rises with each year that menarche(first period) occurs earlier, influenced by various factors:
Hormonal Factors
Women are more likely to develop breast cancer if they are exposed to higher levels of estrogen throughout their lives, especially if they are menarche early. Long-term exposure to estrogen is the primary cause of this, though there are other factors as well.
Genetic Factors:
Certain gene mutations, such as those in BARC1 and 2, are unquestionably linked to breast cancer and, when inherited, can affect the whole familial lineage.
Late Menarche Linked to Smart Eating Habits A healthy diet rich in ketones and omega-3 fatty acids is essential for managing menstrual symptoms and supporting-well-being. Many women experience menstrual cramps and excessive fatigue, ketogenic diet plays a significant role in regulating the menstrual cycle.
A ketogenic diet changes the primary source of energy from glucose to ketone bodies that are formed from fats. These ketones work wonders with not only the brain but also the whole body. Some fruits that are allowed on the ketogenic diet includes berries, tomatoes, and lemons.
- Improves Mental Health: Patient on ketogenic diet becomes more alert and exhibits improvements in activity levels and attention. It also consists of anti-depressant properties.
- Fights Obesity: A high protein and high fat diet keeps hunger away, by reducing, overall calorie intake. Following a carbohydrate diet, especially one with a low consumption of refined foods and simple sugars, aids in weight loss and the reduction of belly fat.
- Treatment of Cancer: A ketogenic diet is useful in the treatment of cancer because it slows the growth of tumors.
- Nutrient Intake through Childhood and Early Menarche Onset in Girls: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7551779/)
