Healthy and nourished diet is linked to girls having their menstrual period at an older age.

Highlights: Healthy diet and lifestyle can help in providing relief from menstrual symptoms like period cramps, and bloating

An early first menstrual period can increase the risk of developing gestational diabetes

Women who were overweight and had an early menstruation have an increased risk of developing frequent hot flushes

Risk factors associated with Early Menarche

1. Chronic Pain

Hormonal Changes: Fluctuation in the levels of prostaglandins and estrogen hormones can cause the uterus to contract, causing pain.

Fluctuation in the levels of can cause the uterus to contract, causing pain. Uterine Contractions Uterine contractions, which expel the endometrial lining, are the main cause of menstrual cramps.

2. Gestational Diabetes

Insulin Resistance: It results from hormones produced during pregnancy that prevent insulin from working.

It results from hormones produced during pregnancy that prevent insulin from working. Obesity: Obesity prior to pregnancy is a risk factor for gestational diabetes./li>

Obesity prior to pregnancy is a risk factor for gestational diabetes./li> Age:Women over 35 years are at higher risk of developing gestational diabetes

3. Breast Cancer

Late Menarche Linked to Smart Eating Habits

Improves Mental Health: Patient on ketogenic diet becomes more alert and exhibits improvements in activity levels and attention. It also consists of anti-depressant properties.

Patient on ketogenic diet becomes more alert and exhibits improvements in activity levels and attention. It also consists of anti-depressant properties.  Fights Obesity: A high protein and high fat diet keeps hunger away, by reducing, overall calorie intake. Following a carbohydrate diet, especially one with a low consumption of refined foods and simple sugars, aids in weight loss and the reduction of belly fat.

A high protein and high fat diet keeps hunger away, by reducing, overall calorie intake. Following a carbohydrate diet, especially one with a low consumption of refined foods and simple sugars, aids in weight loss and the reduction of belly fat. Treatment of Cancer: A ketogenic diet is useful in the treatment of cancer because it slows the growth of tumors.

Nourish your Cycle With A Nourished Diet!

With menarche (first period) begins a girl’s fertile phase of life! Girls attain their first periods between 12 and 14 years of age. However, in recent years, the onset of menarche has occurred even earlier, with unhealthy diets emerging as a key culprit irrespective of their BMI . A recent study sheds light on how nutritious eating in early childhood can shape the timing of a girl’s first period! (The regulation ofdepends heavily on estrogen. Low levels can disrupt these key functions.In the early stage of bone formation, a healthy diet, regular exercise , and sufficientare essential.Menstruation Bloating is often linked to low potassium intake; includingmay help reduce water retention and discomfort.A women’s first period is usually associated with increased intensity of pain. A delay in their first-period can reduce the risk of facing chronic pain which can result from:Women who began having their menstrual cycle at a younger age are at a greater risk of developing-gestational diabetes, affecting up toof pregnant women. Gestational diabetes occurs from:The risk of breast cancer rises with each year that menarche(first period) occurs earlier, influenced by various factors:Women are more likely to develop breast cancer if they are exposed to higher levels of estrogen throughout their lives, especially if they are menarche early. Long-term exposure to estrogen is the primary cause of this, though there are other factors as well.Certain gene mutations, such as those in BARC1 and 2, are unquestionably linked to breast cancer and, when inherited, can affect the whole familial lineage. A healthyis essential forand supporting-well-being. Many women experience menstrual cramps and excessive fatigue, ketogenic diet plays a significant role in regulating the menstrual cycle.A ketogenic diet changes the primary source of energy from glucose to ketone bodies that are formed from fats. These ketones work wonders with not only the brain but also the whole body. Some fruits that are allowed on the ketogenic diet includesAdopting a healthy lifestyle can support a balanced, risk-free onset of menarche-laying the foundation for lifelong well-being and a more enjoyable life!Source-Medindia