Early Birds at Risk: Anorexia's Surprising Sleep Link

- The circadian rhythm can influence the development of mental health issues such as anorexia nervosa, a psychiatric eating disorder
- Genetic connections highlight a link between anorexia nervosa, waking up early, and insomnia
- These findings aid in customizing circadian-focused treatments designed to prevent and treat anorexia nervosa
The Role of Circadian Rhythms and Sleep in Anorexia Nervosa
Anorexia & Sleep Patterns: Unveiling the Genetic LinkAnorexia nervosa, a severe eating disorder characterized by restricted food intake and fear of gaining weight, carries one of the highest mortality rates among psychiatric illnesses.
Morning Persons at High Risk of Anorexia NervosaThe study employed Mendelian Randomization, a statistical method, to explore how genes linked to anorexia nervosa might influence other related traits. By analyzing the sleep patterns of individuals with genetic predispositions to anorexia nervosa, the study provided compelling evidence of the connection between this eating disorder and sleep behaviors.
Additionally, they examined the relationship with insomnia using data from the Mass General Brigham Biobank. Here, a "genetic risk score" for anorexia nervosa was developed, revealing a tangible link between this score and a higher risk of experiencing insomnia.
The findings position anorexia nervosa as a morning-based disorder, unlike most other psychiatric conditions like depression, binge eating disorder, and schizophrenia linked to evening behaviors. These revelations strengthen the previously observed association between anorexia nervosa and insomnia.
Treatment options for anorexia nervosa remain limited, with relapse rates reaching up to 52%. Furthermore, the precise cause of the illness remains elusive. Given its alarming mortality rate among psychiatric disorders, further research into new preventive measures and treatments is crucial.
