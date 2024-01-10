About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Early Birds at Risk: Anorexia's Surprising Sleep Link

Hemalatha Manikandan
Written by Hemalatha Manikandan
The Medindia Medical Review Team
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Jan 10 2024 4:32 PM

Highlights:
  • The circadian rhythm can influence the development of mental health issues such as anorexia nervosa, a psychiatric eating disorder
  • Genetic connections highlight a link between anorexia nervosa, waking up early, and insomnia
  • These findings aid in customizing circadian-focused treatments designed to prevent and treat anorexia nervosa
The body's internal clock, known as the circadian rhythm, deeply influences various aspects of human physiology, including sleep patterns and body temperature cycles. A recent study has spotlighted a notable interconnection between circadian rhythms and certain mental health conditions.
The new research conducted by Massachusetts General Hospital, reveals a correlation between anorexia nervosa and being an early riser, and vice-versa. It also found a connection between anorexia nervosa and insomnia (1 Trusted Source
The Role of Circadian Rhythms and Sleep in Anorexia Nervosa

Go to source).

Anorexia & Sleep Patterns: Unveiling the Genetic Link

Anorexia nervosa, a severe eating disorder characterized by restricted food intake and fear of gaining weight, carries one of the highest mortality rates among psychiatric illnesses.

Previous studies hinted at a possible link between eating disorders and the body's internal clock, which regulates sleep and impacts numerous bodily functions. To delve deeper into this relationship, researchers examined genes associated with anorexia nervosa, the body's internal clock, and various sleep traits, including insomnia.

Morning Persons at High Risk of Anorexia Nervosa

The study employed Mendelian Randomization, a statistical method, to explore how genes linked to anorexia nervosa might influence other related traits. By analyzing the sleep patterns of individuals with genetic predispositions to anorexia nervosa, the study provided compelling evidence of the connection between this eating disorder and sleep behaviors.

The investigation uncovered a dual association between genes associated with anorexia nervosa and those related to being a morning chronotype—waking up early and retiring early. In other words, the results imply that being an early riser could increase the risk of having anorexia nervosa, and having anorexia nervosa could lead to an earlier wake time.

Additionally, they examined the relationship with insomnia using data from the Mass General Brigham Biobank. Here, a "genetic risk score" for anorexia nervosa was developed, revealing a tangible link between this score and a higher risk of experiencing insomnia.

The findings position anorexia nervosa as a morning-based disorder, unlike most other psychiatric conditions like depression, binge eating disorder, and schizophrenia linked to evening behaviors. These revelations strengthen the previously observed association between anorexia nervosa and insomnia.

Treatment options for anorexia nervosa remain limited, with relapse rates reaching up to 52%. Furthermore, the precise cause of the illness remains elusive. Given its alarming mortality rate among psychiatric disorders, further research into new preventive measures and treatments is crucial.

While the clinical implications of this study remain uncertain, it could pave the way for future investigations into circadian-based therapies aimed at preventing and treating anorexia nervosa.

Reference:
  1. The Role of Circadian Rhythms and Sleep in Anorexia Nervosa - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2813601)


