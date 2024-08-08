Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, August 08). Earbuds That Could Save Lives: The Future of Fatigue Detection . Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 08, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/earbuds-that-could-save-lives-the-future-of-fatigue-detection-216727-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Earbuds That Could Save Lives: The Future of Fatigue Detection". Medindia. Aug 08, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/earbuds-that-could-save-lives-the-future-of-fatigue-detection-216727-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Earbuds That Could Save Lives: The Future of Fatigue Detection". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/earbuds-that-could-save-lives-the-future-of-fatigue-detection-216727-1.htm. (accessed Aug 08, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. Earbuds That Could Save Lives: The Future of Fatigue Detection. Medindia, viewed Aug 08, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/earbuds-that-could-save-lives-the-future-of-fatigue-detection-216727-1.htm.