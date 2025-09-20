Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Vasantha. (2025, September 20). Ear Seeding: A Rising Trend in Holistic Health and Wellness . Medindia. Retrieved on Sep 20, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/ear-seeding-a-rising-trend-in-holistic-health-and-wellness-221052-1.htm.

MLA Vasantha. "Ear Seeding: A Rising Trend in Holistic Health and Wellness". Medindia. Sep 20, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/ear-seeding-a-rising-trend-in-holistic-health-and-wellness-221052-1.htm>.

Chicago Vasantha. "Ear Seeding: A Rising Trend in Holistic Health and Wellness". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/ear-seeding-a-rising-trend-in-holistic-health-and-wellness-221052-1.htm. (accessed Sep 20, 2025).

Harvard Vasantha. 2025. Ear Seeding: A Rising Trend in Holistic Health and Wellness. Medindia, viewed Sep 20, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/ear-seeding-a-rising-trend-in-holistic-health-and-wellness-221052-1.htm.