by Hannah Joy on  May 14, 2020 at 4:02 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Highlights:
  • Dyslexia affects 5 to 15 percent of the world population
  • Now, a new web game has been developed to detect dyslexia easier
  • Helps detect learning disorders in children, even before they develop language skills

    • Web game called MusVis developed helps detect possible learning disorders in children, even before they develop language skills, reveals a new study.

    Dyslexia is a specific learning disorder that affects 5 - 15% of the world population. MusVis, a web game developed by Maria Rauschenberger supervised by Ricardo Baeza-Yates and Luz Rello, researchers associated with the Department of Information and Communication Technologies (DTIC) at UPF, received the W4A Attendees' Award at the 17th International Web for All Conference, whose specific theme this year was Automation for Accessibility, for the communication paper entitled "Screening risk of dyslexia through a web-game using language-independent content and machine learning".
    Dyslexia Screening Made Easy with a New Web Game
    Dyslexia Screening Made Easy with a New Web Game

    "The aim of our web game, called MusVis, was to measure the differences in the interaction of children with and without dyslexia while they identify visual and musical elements in a fun way", says Maria Rauschenberger, a 2019 PhD from Pompeu Fabra University with her thesis on dyslexia supervised by Ricardo Baeza-Yates and Luz Rello, co-authors of the paper and researchers associated with the UPF DTIC. Thanks to her research, Maria Rauschenberger was hired as a postdoctoral researcher at the Max-Planck Research Institute in Germany.


    "To our knowledge, this is the first time the risk of dyslexia has been analysed by means of a web game based on language-independent contents and using machine learning", Rauschenberger affirms. This new method could be used to detect possible learning disorders in children, even before they develop language skills, and lead to possible early intervention. Thus, "we aimed to detect dyslexia through interactions that do not require a knowledge of language", the authors affirm.

    Although it is likely that the differences are not as strong or visible as reading and spelling errors that characterize children with dyslexia, in the light of the results obtained so far, the authors consider MusVis as being a promising tool for predicting dyslexia in pre-readers using language-independent audio and visual content.

    "Since children with dyslexia need about two years to offset their difficulties, our method, as it is language-independent, could help reduce school failure, delayed treatment and, most importantly, reduce the suffering of children and parents", Rauschenberg highlights. "Our approach might optimize the resources to detect and treat dyslexia, however, we would need to examine many more children at an early age to expand the training data for our predictive models based on machine learning and improve our results", the authors add.



    Source: Eurekalert

    Recommended Reading

    Dyslexia
    Dyslexia is a reading disability that occurs when the brain does not properly recognize and process certain symbols.
    READ MORE
    Top 15 Toxic Chemicals Affecting Brain Development In Children
    Toxic chemicals found in the environment in the air, water, soil and even in day to day stuff we use can cause irreversible brain damage in infants and children. Learn more about toxic exposures and how to protect your child.
    READ MORE
    Can the Risk of Dyslexia be Detected in Young Children?
    An early approach to check the risk of dyslexia through hearing capacity could help the kids overcome the disease with various training programmes
    READ MORE
    Chess Enhances Mental Ability - FIDE Trainer Speaks
    Chess encourages the overall development of a person where the game prepares one to handle life with astuteness and sensibility.
    READ MORE
    Acute Coronary Syndrome
    Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.
    READ MORE
    Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
    Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
    READ MORE
    Asperger´s Syndrome
    Asperger’s Syndrome or (AS) is a neurological condition marked by delay in the development of motor skills, difficulty in social interactions, strange facial expressions, misplaced gestures and fixed routines. .
    READ MORE
    Dyscalculia / Learning Disabilities
    Dyscalculia is a learning disability involving mathematics. Recognized by The WHO, it affects nearly 4 – 7% of the world population. If you have dyscalculia it tends to affect every aspect of your life.
    READ MORE

    Most Popular on Medindia

    Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

    Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

    Blood Donation - Recipients

    Blood Donation - Recipients

    Sanatogen

    Sanatogen

    More News on:

    DyslexiaAsperger´s SyndromeDyscalculia / Learning DisabilitiesAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Acute Coronary Syndrome