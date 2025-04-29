Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Vasantha. (2025, April 29). Drug-Resistant Typhoid: A Growing Global Health Risk . Medindia. Retrieved on Apr 29, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/drug-resistant-typhoid-a-growing-global-health-risk-219721-1.htm.

MLA Vasantha. "Drug-Resistant Typhoid: A Growing Global Health Risk". Medindia. Apr 29, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/drug-resistant-typhoid-a-growing-global-health-risk-219721-1.htm>.

Chicago Vasantha. "Drug-Resistant Typhoid: A Growing Global Health Risk". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/drug-resistant-typhoid-a-growing-global-health-risk-219721-1.htm. (accessed Apr 29, 2025).

Harvard Vasantha. 2025. Drug-Resistant Typhoid: A Growing Global Health Risk. Medindia, viewed Apr 29, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/drug-resistant-typhoid-a-growing-global-health-risk-219721-1.htm.