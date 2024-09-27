Drug-Free Nasal Spray Blocks Viruses and Bacteria

- Provides up to 100% protection from viruses like COVID-19 and flu
- Drug-free formulation uses safe, FDA-approved ingredients
- Blocks and neutralizes harmful pathogens, creating a strong nasal defense
Drug-free nasal spray blocks, neutralizes viruses, bacteria
Go to source). The preclinical study, recently published in Advanced Materials, reveals that the spray, if proven effective in human trials, could become an essential tool in preventing respiratory diseases and safeguarding public health from new viral threats.
How Do Respiratory Infections Spread?The primary entry point for most respiratory pathogens is through the nose. When individuals with viral infections such as the flu or COVID-19 exhale, cough, sneeze, or even speak, they release tiny droplets containing infectious particles. These droplets are inhaled by others, leading to the spread of infection. Despite vaccines and masks providing some level of protection, they are not foolproof. Vaccinated individuals can still spread infections, and masks are not always worn correctly or consistently.
"The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted how rapidly respiratory pathogens can impact global health, and that threat is far from over," said Jeffrey Karp, co-senior author of the study and a distinguished chair in anesthesiology at BWH. "Besides dealing with seasonal flu, we now have to contend with COVID-19 as well."
Development of the Nasal Spray: PCANSTo combat these airborne pathogens, the research team developed the Pathogen Capture and Neutralizing Spray (PCANS). According to Nitin Joshi, co-senior author and assistant professor of anesthesiology at BWH, the spray contains ingredients that are listed in the FDA's Inactive Ingredient Database (IID) or are considered Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) by the FDA. These components work together to block and neutralize germs in three ways:
1. Traps Respiratory Droplets: PCANS forms a gel-like matrix in the nasal cavity, trapping droplets that carry pathogens.
2. Immobilizes Pathogens: The gel effectively immobilizes germs within the matrix.
3. Neutralizes Germs: It neutralizes the trapped germs, preventing them from causing infections.
The study was conducted using laboratory models, including a 3D-printed replica of the human nasal cavity. The experiments demonstrated that PCANS captured twice as many respiratory droplets as natural mucus alone. Additionally, the spray was able to block and neutralize nearly 100% of the viruses and bacteria tested, including influenza, SARS-CoV-2, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), adenovirus, and *Klebsiella pneumoniae*.
John Joseph, the study’s primary author, emphasized the effectiveness of the spray, saying, “PCANS forms a gel that increases its mechanical strength by a hundredfold, creating a robust barrier that significantly reduces the risk of infection.”
High Efficacy in Animal Testing of PCANSAnimal studies further validated the efficacy of PCANS. In mice, a single dose of the spray provided complete protection against infection from a lethal dose of influenza (PR8 virus). Virus levels in the lungs were reduced by over 99.99%, with no signs of inflammation or other adverse effects in the treated animals.
Co-senior author Yohannes Tesfaigzi, AstraZeneca Professor of Medicine at BWH, highlighted the potential of the formulation, stating, “The spray's ability to inactivate a broad spectrum of pathogens, including the deadly PR8 influenza virus, showcases its effectiveness. In mouse models, PCANS demonstrated complete protection, which is remarkable.”
Future Prospects and Limitations of PCANSWhile the study’s results are promising, the formulation has not yet been tested in humans. However, the researchers believe that PCANS could serve as a critical tool in preventing respiratory infections and may even be useful in blocking allergens, opening new possibilities for allergy relief.
As scientists move towards human trials, PCANS holds the potential to revolutionize the way we protect ourselves from airborne diseases and infections.
This research was supported by funding from the Gillian Reny Stepping Strong Center for Trauma Innovation and the Department of Anesthesiology, Perioperative, and Pain Medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital.
The development of PCANS offers hope for a future where respiratory infections are less of a threat, especially in a world where vaccines and masks alone may not suffice. This innovative nasal spray could soon become a powerful defense against various pathogens.
"Innovation in healthcare is about building stronger barriers to protect lives."
