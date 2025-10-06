People who drink less water and remain suboptimally hydrated show heightened cortisol responses to psychosocial stress, which may affect long-term health.

Highlights: Suboptimal hydration leads to greater cortisol reactivity during stress

during stress Higher hydration levels are associated with lower cortisol spikes

are associated with lower cortisol spikes Long-term low fluid intake may raise risk for metabolic and cardiovascular issues

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Habitual fluid intake and hydration status influence cortisol reactivity to acute psychosocial stress



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

People who drink less than 1.2 liters of fluids daily show stronger #cortisol spikes during psychosocial #stress, potentially raising long-term health risks. #hydration #drink_water #stressresponse #medindia’

People who drink less than 1.2 liters of fluids daily show stronger #cortisol spikes during psychosocial #stress, potentially raising long-term health risks. #hydration #drink_water #stressresponse #medindia’

Examining Cortisol Reactivity and Fluid Consumption

Stress Test and Biomarker Assessment

Heart Rate, Anxiety, and Cortisol Patterns During Stress

Suboptimal Hydration Linked to Stronger Cortisol Spikes

Implications for Health and Need for Further Research

Habitual fluid intake and hydration status influence cortisol reactivity to acute psychosocial stress - (https://journals.physiology.org/doi/full/10.1152/japplphysiol.00408.2025)

Consistently consuming less water than recommended can lead to suboptimal hydration, typically reflected in darker, more concentrated urine and decreased urine output. Scientific evidence links).Chronic low water consumption may also elevate hormones responsible for water regulation, such as arginine vasopressin, which may. Although cortisol is known to spike during acute stress and follow a daily rhythm, disruptions or exaggerated responses can impair immune function, metabolism, and inflammation.Previous findings suggest that individuals who are not well-hydrated and, though the connection between hydration and cortisol remains unclear.Due to the intertwined biological pathways between cortisol release and fluid regulation, the aim was to determine whether individuals with suboptimal hydration and consistently low fluid intake display heightened cortisol reactivity in response to acute psychosocial stress.Participants were healthy, non-smoking adults between the ages of 18 and 35, with no known immune, cardiovascular, metabolic, or sleep conditions. They were categorized intousing national consumption data thresholds.Each group had 16 participants. During a 7-day screening period, participants logged their daily fluid intake and were matched in pairs to control for confounding variables. Those with high caffeine or alcohol consumption were excluded. Participants then continued their regular drinking habits for another 7 days under observation, which provided a more reliable insight than a single observation.Following the observation period, all participants underwent theafter which saliva samples were collected and analyzed for cortisol. Urine samples were assessed foras an additional hydration marker.Theis a standardized laboratory procedure designed toby exposing them to social-evaluative threat and uncontrollable tasks. It typically involves a simulated job interview with public speaking, followed by a difficult mental arithmetic task, all performed in front of an evaluative panel.The HIGH fluid intake group had consistently lower levels of urine osmolality, urine color concentration, and plasma copeptin compared to the LOW group. However, there were no notable differences in thirst sensation or plasma osmolality between the groups. Based on a urine osmolality cutoff of 500 milliosmoles per kilogram of water,While 14 out of 16 in the HIGH group were adequately hydrated.Both groups showedin response to the stress test, though the magnitude of change was similar between them. Interestingly, fewer participants in the LOW group reported a meaningful spike in state anxiety, yet they had higher baseline saliva cortisol levels than the HIGH group.Following a standardized 25-minute rest period before the stress test, both groups' saliva cortisol levels aligned. However, when baseline cortisol was factored in as a covariate in statistical models, the stress test still caused a notable cortisol spike, with levels peaking after the test in both groups.When looking at individuals whose cortisol or anxiety shifts exceeded normal daily fluctuations, both groups had a similar proportion of “responders.” Despite this,A significant interaction was noted between group and time, with saliva cortisol rising notably after the stress test only among those in the LOW group. In contrast,as reflected in urine osmolality measurements.These findings indicate that individuals with low habitual water intake and poor hydration status show a stronger cortisol response to acute psychosocial stress. This pattern may contribute to the link between hydration habits and long-term health risks.Despite being prospectively monitored, the study design was cross-sectional and thus cannot establish causation. Additionally, its short duration limits understanding of long-term health outcomes. Since low fluid consumption is also associated with risks for metabolic and cardiovascular conditions, furtherTo sum up, individuals with low daily fluid intake and suboptimal hydration are more likely to experience heightened cortisol responses during psychosocial stress. These findings highlight the potential long-term health implications of inadequate hydration, especially in relation to stress-related disorders.Source-Medindia