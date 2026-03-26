Dragon Fruit Peel in Bread: More Antioxidants, Less Waste

Red dragon fruit peel extract enhances bread with antioxidants, slows starch digestion, and lowers glycemic response while offering a sustainable solution to reduce food waste.

Highlights: Fortifying bread with red dragon fruit peel extract boosts antioxidant activity

extract boosts antioxidant activity The optimal fortification level of 0.75% maintains baking quality while slowing starch digestion

maintains baking quality while slowing starch digestion Converting discarded fruit peel into functional ingredients offers a pathway to reduce global food waste

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Incorporation of purified betacyanin-rich extract from Hylocereus polyrhizus peel into bread and its impacts on dough properties, bread baking quality, and nutritional attributes



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Boosting Nutritional Value of Daily Staples

Functional Bread as a Daily Source of Bioactive Compounds

Enhanced Antioxidant Levels in Betacyanin Enriched Bread

Frequently Asked Questions Q: What part of the red dragon fruit is used? A: A purified extract made from the peel is used to fortify the bread. Q: How does the fortified bread differ from regular bread? A: It has substantially higher antioxidant levels and slows starch breakdown during digestion, leading to a lower estimated glycemic index. Q: Does adding the extract affect the texture or quality? A: At the optimal level of 0.75%, the extract improves dough structure and bread texture without compromising quality. Q: Why was red dragon fruit peel chosen over other sources? A: The betacyanins in red dragon fruit peel are more stable at common food pH levels, dissolve easily in water, and have higher bioavailability than previously studied anthocyanins.

Incorporation of purified betacyanin-rich extract from Hylocereus polyrhizus peel into bread and its impacts on dough properties, bread baking quality, and nutritional attributes - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0308814625041950)

Red dragon fruit peel extract can be added to bread to boost antioxidant levels and slow starch digestion, offering a healthier staple while reducing food waste ().A research team led by Professor Zhou Weibiao from the Department of Food Science and Technology at the NUS Faculty of Science demonstrated thatand slow starch digestion, presenting a promising approach to improving staple foods and minimizing food waste.The study incorporates aat carefully controlled concentrations. At an optimal fortification level ofwhile providing measurable nutritional benefits.Shifting focus from previously studied anthocyanin extracts, the team explored. Although extraction methods are similar,, allowing for lower doses and more consistent interaction with gluten during processing.In addition,findings suggest that betacyanins offer higher bioavailability than anthocyanins, indicatingFunctional staples such as bread fortified with purified betacyanin-rich extract offer aWith diabetes rates rising worldwide, enhancing the nutritional profile of commonly consumed foods may help lower glycemic load and increase antioxidant intake without requiring significant dietary changes, according to Prof. Zhou, head of the NUS Department of Food Science and Technology.Laboratory experiments revealed that betacyanins interact with gluten proteins in the dough. At moderate levels, theyResearchers identifiedperformance while achieving nutritional improvements.The fortified bread showed, resulting in a lower estimated glycemic index. These findings were published in the journalAt a time when global food waste continues to rise, the team emphasized the value ofInstead of using whole fruit peel, a purified extract was utilized to ensure accuracy and consistency, while demonstrating how discarded materials can be repurposed in food production.Ongoing work is focused on exploring how similar natural extracts can be incorporated into other everyday foods to promote food waste reuse while improving nutritional quality and production efficiency.In conclusion, including red dragon fruit peel extract into bread offers a practical way to enhance antioxidant intake, reduce glycemic impact, and convert food waste into valuable nutritional resources.Source-Medindia