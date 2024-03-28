Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Krishanga. (2024, March 28). Doodling: Just Child's Play or Hidden Powerhouse? . Medindia. Retrieved on Mar 28, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/doodling-just-childs-play-or-hidden-powerhouse-215313-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Krishanga. "Doodling: Just Child's Play or Hidden Powerhouse?". Medindia. Mar 28, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/doodling-just-childs-play-or-hidden-powerhouse-215313-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Krishanga. "Doodling: Just Child's Play or Hidden Powerhouse?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/doodling-just-childs-play-or-hidden-powerhouse-215313-1.htm. (accessed Mar 28, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Krishanga. 2024. Doodling: Just Child's Play or Hidden Powerhouse?. Medindia, viewed Mar 28, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/doodling-just-childs-play-or-hidden-powerhouse-215313-1.htm.