Don`t Store Sunscreen in the Bathroom-Here`s Why

Storing sunscreen in warm, humid places like bathrooms can reduce its SPF effectiveness, increasing the risk of sunburn, premature ageing, and skin cancer.

Highlights: Up to 90% of skin cancer cases are caused by sun exposure

of skin cancer cases are caused by Heat and humidity can break down sunscreen’s active ingredients

can break down sunscreen’s 45% of people skip SPF daily and miss key body areas

How Heat and Humidity Break Down SPF

Degraded Sunscreen = Less Protection

Patchy application

Uneven UV protection

Increased risk of sunburn

What to Watch Out For in Old or Damaged Sunscreen

Signs Your Sunscreen Isn’t Safe to Use

Texture changes: If the formula is runnier, lumpy, or separated, it won’t apply evenly.

If the formula is runnier, lumpy, or separated, it won’t apply evenly. Unpleasant smell: A foul odour or sour scent means the active ingredients may have spoiled.

A foul odour or sour scent means the active ingredients may have spoiled. Colour changes: A darker or yellowish tint signals breakdown.

A darker or yellowish tint signals breakdown. Expiry date: Always check the product’s expiration, especially if it’s been unused for months.

Where Not to Store Your Sunscreen

Bathroom cabinets

Car dashboards or glove boxes

Windowsills

Beach bags left in the sun

Are You Applying Sunscreen Correctly?

Most People Miss These Spots

The nose

Shoulders

Tops of feet

Back of the neck

Ears

Eyelids

Why SPF Still Matters—Every Single Day

As summer approaches, sunscreen becomes a must-have in every skincare routine. But did you know that where you store your SPF could determine how well it protects your skin? Yet, many people unknowingly reduce their sun protection by keeping sunscreen in places like the bathroom or car. According to Dr. Ed Robinson, a UK aesthetics specialist, the heat and humidity from steamy showers can degrade the protective ingredients in sunscreen, leaving your skin vulnerable to sunburn, aging, and even skin cancer.

Sun creams are sensitive to both. When stored in warm, humid environments like bathroom cabinets, their chemical structure may begin to break down. This degradation leads to:

Patchy application
Uneven UV protection
Increased risk of sunburn

"Using degraded SPF means you are not getting the full protection advertised on the bottle," warns Dr. Robinson. Worse, these compromised formulations may cause skin irritation.

Before slathering on your usual SPF, take a closer look. According to Dr. Robinson, here are the warning signs of degraded sunscreen:

Texture changes: If the formula is runnier, lumpy, or separated, it won't apply evenly.
Unpleasant smell: A foul odour or sour scent means the active ingredients may have spoiled.
Colour changes: A darker or yellowish tint signals breakdown.
Expiry date: Always check the product's expiration, especially if it's been unused for months.

Avoid keeping your SPF in places with high heat, moisture, or direct light. That includes:

Bathroom cabinets
Car dashboards or glove boxes
Windowsills
Beach bags left in the sun

Instead, store sunscreen in a cool, dry place like a bedroom drawer or a shaded shelf.

Even when using sunscreen, many people don't apply it thoroughly. A 2015 survey revealed that 45% of people skip SPF daily and miss key body areas.

Key areas like:

The nose
Shoulders
Tops of feet
Back of the neck
Ears
Eyelids

These neglected spots can easily burn, contributing to long-term sun damage.

Despite rising awareness, 45% of UK adults still don't wear sunscreen daily, according to a YouGov survey. This is alarming given that up to 90% of skin cancer cases are caused by sun exposure, the deadliest form of skin cancer, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.

Experts recommend using broad-spectrum SPF 30+ on all exposed skin, especially during summer. And remember: UVB rays cause sunburn, while UVA rays penetrate deeper, speeding up skin ageing and increasing cancer risk.

Your sunscreen may look fine on the outside, but poor storage can make it dangerously ineffective. Keeping your SPF in a cool, dry place and checking for changes in texture or smell can help you stay protected this summer.