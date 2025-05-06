About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Medindia
Medindia
Don't Store Sunscreen in the Bathroom-Here's Why

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on May 6 2025 3:13 PM

Storing sunscreen in warm, humid places like bathrooms can reduce its SPF effectiveness, increasing the risk of sunburn, premature ageing, and skin cancer.

Highlights:
  • Up to 90% of skin cancer cases are caused by sun exposure
  • Heat and humidity can break down sunscreen’s active ingredients
  • 45% of people skip SPF daily and miss key body areas
As summer approaches, sunscreen becomes a must-have in every skincare routine. But did you know that where you store your SPF could determine how well it protects your skin? (1 Trusted Source
Common bathroom mistake that can put you at risk of deadly cancer, expert warns

Go to source)
A shocking 90% of skin cancer cases in the UK are directly linked to overexposure to the sun and sunbeds, according to Cancer Research UK. Yet, many people unknowingly reduce their sun protection by keeping sunscreen in places like the bathroom or car. According to Dr. Ed Robinson, a UK aesthetics specialist, the heat and humidity from steamy showers can degrade the protective ingredients in sunscreen, leaving your skin vulnerable to sunburn, aging, and even skin cancer.


How Heat and Humidity Break Down SPF

Degraded Sunscreen = Less Protection


Sun creams are sensitive to both heat and sunlight. When stored in warm, humid environments like bathroom cabinets, their chemical structure may begin to break down. This degradation leads to:
  • Patchy application
  • Uneven UV protection
  • Increased risk of sunburn
"Using degraded SPF means you are not getting the full protection advertised on the bottle," warns Dr. Robinson. Worse, these compromised formulations may cause skin irritation or allergic reactions.


What to Watch Out For in Old or Damaged Sunscreen

Signs Your Sunscreen Isn’t Safe to Use


Before slathering on your usual SPF, take a closer look. According to Dr. Robinson, here are the warning signs of degraded sunscreen:
  • Texture changes: If the formula is runnier, lumpy, or separated, it won’t apply evenly.
  • Unpleasant smell: A foul odour or sour scent means the active ingredients may have spoiled.
  • Colour changes: A darker or yellowish tint signals breakdown.
  • Expiry date: Always check the product’s expiration, especially if it’s been unused for months.

Where Not to Store Your Sunscreen

Avoid keeping your SPF in places with high heat, moisture, or direct light. That includes:
  • Bathroom cabinets
  • Car dashboards or glove boxes
  • Windowsills
  • Beach bags left in the sun
Instead, store sunscreen in a cool, dry place like a bedroom drawer or a shaded shelf.


Are You Applying Sunscreen Correctly?

Most People Miss These Spots


Even when using sunscreen, many people don't apply it thoroughly. A 2015 survey revealed that 58% forget to protect the "sun terraces"-Key areas like:
  • The nose
  • Shoulders
  • Tops of feet
  • Back of the neck
  • Ears
  • Eyelids
These neglected spots can easily burn, contributing to long-term sun damage.

Why SPF Still Matters—Every Single Day

Despite rising awareness, 45% of UK adults still don’t wear sunscreen daily, according to a YouGov survey. This is alarming given that a history of just five sunburns can double your risk of melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.

Experts recommend using at least SPF 30 on all exposed skin, especially during summer. And remember: UVB rays cause sunburn, while UVA rays penetrate deeper, speeding up skin ageing and increasing cancer risk.

Your sunscreen may look fine on the outside, but poor storage can make it dangerously ineffective. Keeping your SPF in a cool, dry place and checking for changes in texture or smell can help you stay protected this summer.

Your skin protects you every single day—return the favor by storing your sunscreen right and applying it faithfully, because one simple habit can save a lifetime.

Reference:
  1. Common bathroom mistake that can put you at risk of deadly cancer, expert warns - (https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-14664007/common-bathroom-mistake-risk-deadly-cancer-expert-warns.html)

