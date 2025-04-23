Domestic Violence Is a Health Emergency, Not a Private Affair

A Finnish organization urges global health leaders to recognize domestic violence as a diagnosable issue-emphasizing perpetrator accountability as key to breaking the cycle of abuse.
- Domestic violence is framed as a silent global public health emergency
- Perpetrator accountability is key to breaking cycles of violence
- Diagnostic classification could transform how intimate partner violence is addressed
The Federation of Mother and Child Homes and Shelters has published and distributed a symbolic book titled 'The Domestic Violence Syndrome,' which draws attention to the global failure in identifying perpetrators and recognizing the root of intimate partner violence.
This initiative confronts the silence surrounding domestic abuse and emphasizes that violence within homes is a hidden but urgent public health emergency. The blank pages of the book serve as a metaphor for how domestic violence remains unspoken and overlooked in both policy and practice.
Finland has one of the highest rates of violence against women in the European Union, with 75% reporting psychological, physical, or sexual violence in their lifetime.
Accountability Focus on Perpetrators, Not Just VictimsThough domestic violence is already included in the International Classification of Diseases from the perspective of victims, the organization argues that real change can only happen when the responsibility is placed on those who commit the violence. The current system often fails to address or rehabilitate perpetrators, allowing cycles of abuse to continue across generations.
The question raised in the campaign is whether violence could be prevented more effectively if perpetrators were given a diagnostic classification—highlighting the need for early intervention, treatment, and societal acknowledgment of their behavior as a serious health concern.
Awareness Campaign Targets Traditional Spaces of PowerTo disrupt societal norms and challenge perceptions, the campaign has been strategically placed in spaces commonly associated with power and masculinity, such as golf courses and parking garages. These locations are designed to confront the myth that domestic violence exists only in certain environments or among particular demographics.
With the powerful tagline, "So polite that the anger only hits the ones he loves the most" the campaign underlines the stark contrast between public image and private harm, aiming to shatter the illusion that abusers are always visibly threatening.
Breaking the Cycle with Global ActionFinland, despite its reputation for equality and welfare, remains among the most violent countries in the European Union for women. Each year, tens of thousands of women experience sexual violence. Yet data remains scarce, and systems lack the tools to intervene before the damage is done.
The Federation calls for international action, urging leaders to shift the dialogue from victim-centered support alone to also include perpetrator-focused responsibility. This shift could be the key to ending generational violence and creating safer homes worldwide.
In conclusion, domestic violence is a critical global health issue that demands immediate attention and action. By recognizing perpetrator accountability as a necessary part of the solution and considering a medical classification for their behavior, we can break the cycle of violence and provide better support for victims.
