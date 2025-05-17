About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Does Your Glaucoma Need a Vitamin Boost?

Written by Dr. Leena M
Medically Reviewed by Naina Bhargava MPharm (Master of Pharmacy) on May 17 2025 12:34 PM

Vitamin supplements may offer powerful protection against glaucoma-related vision loss.

Highlights:
  • Glaucoma-related vision loss is linked to metabolic dysfunction in the retina
  • Vitamins B6, B9, B12, and choline offered neuroprotection in animal models
  • A clinical trial is now underway to evaluate this vitamin therapy in humans
Imagine gradually going blind not due to old age but with some stealer taking away your sight, the silent thief called Glaucoma. It attacks your optic nerve and you never take notice until it has already caused you the loss of your vision, a loss that will never be restored. Now, what if a humble vitamin cocktail could come to the rescue as some sort of a superhero? Exciting new research reveals that the combination of common vitamins including B6, B9, B12, choline, might slow down or even stop the damage. That is to say more hope and fewer operations and envisioning a better future for millions. Keen to understand how something that was simple could be so powerful? (1 Trusted Source
Dysfunctional one-carbon metabolism identifies vitamins B6, B9, B12, and choline as neuroprotective in glaucoma

Go to source)

Silent Villain in Your Eyes

Glaucoma is one of the most conventional diseases that stealthily get into action without any symptoms leading to the gradual damaging of the optic nerves that transfer images to your brain. For so long, doctors assumed that high eye pressure was the primary culprit behind vision loss, even though vision was lost in many cases even after treatment. Scientists are now exploring beyond pressure and getting into the outlining how your eye cells spend energy and nutrients. And guess what? According to this new road, some of the least expected heroes are emerging to the limelight – vitamins!


Homocysteine: More Witness Than Criminal

Perhaps you have heard about homocysteine, a natural body compound. For a long period of time it was held responsible for worsening glaucoma. Yet now it turns out to be more of a bystander: a clue that something systemically deeper is going wrong. The real problem? Your retina’s metabolism is out of kilter, under strain trying to utilise some vitamins properly. This new discovery changes the script – and opens doors of treatment.


Vitamin Dream Team: B6, B9, B12 & Choline

Scientists tried something quite bold with giving a combination of four important nutrients to glaucoma-prone mice and rats, vitamin B6, B9 (folate), B12, and choline. The results were amazing! Nerve damage in animals with slow disease was also completely arrested.In accelerating ones, it slowed down. Even more incredible? This occurred without the reduction in eye pressure. That simply means that this vitamin combo can work in a completely new way: providing the patients with additional protection on top of what they’re getting from the standard treatments.


No Drops? No Problem. Vitamins Work Differently!

Rather than the eye drops or surgery which only pay attention to pressure, this vitamin mix goes straight to the crux the eye’s inner metabolism. As the body naturally returns to normalcy, the retinal cells get the required vitamins that grow them .This may be a game-changer for those people in whom glaucoma does not respond to the currently available therapies. Imagine how you would treat eye disease from the inside to the outside – with something as gentle as a daily supplement.

From Lab to Life: A Hopeful Step Forward

Lab results were so encouraging, scientists have already started a clinical trial in Stockholm to test the vitamin mix on the real patients. It is involving the participants who have both slow and fast-progressing glaucoma. With everything going well, this may become a nice way to maintain the vision, free of cost, easy, and non-hazardous– particularly for those who don’t like eye drops. It may be a vitamin’s away from a brighter and clearer tomorrow.

Reference:
  1. Dysfunctional one-carbon metabolism identifies vitamins B6, B9, B12, and choline as neuroprotective in glaucoma - (https://www.cell.com/cell-reports-medicine/fulltext/S2666-3791(25)00200-9)

