Does Your Glaucoma Need a Vitamin Boost?

Vitamin supplements may offer powerful protection against glaucoma-related vision loss.

Highlights: Glaucoma-related vision loss is linked to metabolic dysfunction in the retina

Vitamins B6, B9, B12, and choline offered neuroprotection in animal models

A clinical trial is now underway to evaluate this vitamin therapy in humans

Dysfunctional one-carbon metabolism identifies vitamins B 6 , B 9 , B 12 , and choline as neuroprotective in glaucoma



Did You Know?

Silent Villain in Your Eyes

Homocysteine: More Witness Than Criminal

Vitamin Dream Team: B6, B9, B12 & Choline

No Drops? No Problem. Vitamins Work Differently!

From Lab to Life: A Hopeful Step Forward

, the silent thief called. It attacks your optic nerve and you never take notice until it has already caused you the loss of your vision, a loss that will never be restored. Now,Exciting new research reveals that the combination of common vitamins including, might slow down or even stop the damage. That is to say more hope and fewer operations and envisioning a better future for millions. Keen to understand how something that was simple could be so powerful? (Glaucoma is one of the most conventional diseases that stealthily get into action without any symptoms leading to the gradual damaging of the optic nerves that transfer images to your brain. For so long, doctors assumed thatwas the primary culprit behind vision loss, even though vision was lost in many cases even after treatment. Scientists are now exploring beyond pressure and getting into the outlining how your eye cells spend energy and nutrients. And guess what? According to this new road, some of the least expected heroes are emerging to the limelight – vitamins Perhaps you have heard about homocysteine , a natural body compound. For a long period of time it was held responsible for worsening glaucoma. Yet now it turns out to be more of a bystander: a clue that something systemically deeper is going wrong. The real problem? Your retina’s metabolism is out of kilter, under strain trying to utilise some vitamins properly. This new discovery changes the script – and opens doors of treatment.Scientists tried something quite bold with giving a combination of four important nutrients to glaucoma-prone mice and rats, vitamin B6, B9 (folate), B12, and choline . The results were amazing! Nerve damage in animals with slow disease was also completely arrested.In accelerating ones, it slowed down. Even more incredible? This occurred without the reduction in eye pressure. That simply means that this vitamin combo can work in a completely new way: providing the patients with additional protection on top of what they’re getting from the standard treatments.Rather than the eye drops or surgery which only pay attention to pressure, this vitamin mix goes straight to the crux. As the body naturally returns to normalcy, the retinal cells get the required vitamins that grow them .This may be a game-changer for those people in whom glaucoma does not respond to the currently available therapies. Imagine how you would treat eye disease from the inside to the outside – with something as gentle as a daily supplement.Lab results were so encouraging, scientists have already started a clinical trial in Stockholm to test the vitamin mix on the real patients. It is involving the participants who have both slow and fast-progressing glaucoma. With everything going well, this may become a nice way to maintain the vision,– particularly for those who don’t like eye drops. It may be a vitamin’s away from a brighter and clearer tomorrow.Source-Medindia