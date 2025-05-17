Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Leena M. (2025, May 17). Does Your Glaucoma Need a Vitamin Boost? . Medindia. Retrieved on May 17, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/does-your-glaucoma-need-a-vitamin-boost-219878-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Leena M. "Does Your Glaucoma Need a Vitamin Boost?". Medindia. May 17, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/does-your-glaucoma-need-a-vitamin-boost-219878-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Leena M. "Does Your Glaucoma Need a Vitamin Boost?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/does-your-glaucoma-need-a-vitamin-boost-219878-1.htm. (accessed May 17, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Leena M. 2025. Does Your Glaucoma Need a Vitamin Boost?. Medindia, viewed May 17, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/does-your-glaucoma-need-a-vitamin-boost-219878-1.htm.