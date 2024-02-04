Does Maternal Stress During Pregnancy Cause Birth Complications?

Highlights: Elevated maternal cortisol levels, detectable through hair samples, could serve as an early warning system for unforeseen birth complications

High cortisol during pregnancy correlates with persistent psychological distress postpartum, emphasizing the need for holistic mental health support

The study highlights the urgency of improving healthcare and support systems for pregnant women to address rising birth complications and ensure equitable maternal care



Understanding Cortisol Levels During Pregnancy

High Cortisol Levels During Pregnancy Linked to Birth Defects

Prioritizing Maternal Health to Address Rising Birth Complications

Perinatal hair cortisol concentrations linked to psychological distress and unpredicted birth complications

The journey through pregnancy is a complex and transformative time for both mother and child. Amidst the joy and anticipation, a recent study conducted by researchers at Washington State University (WSU) has unveiled a potential link between high maternal cortisol levels and unpredicted birth complications (1). This groundbreaking research suggests that a snippet of hair may serve as an indicator of stress levels during pregnancy, offering insights into the likelihood of unexpected challenges during childbirth.Cortisol, a steroid hormone known as the body's stress hormone, plays a crucial role in regulating responses to stress. During pregnancy, cortisol levels naturally rise, peaking in the third trimester. However, the study at WSU delves into the potential consequences of prolonged elevated cortisol levels during pregnancy.The research involved 53 women in their third trimester, with cortisol levels measured through hair samples. Notably, 13 women who exhibited elevated cortisol levels experienced unforeseen birth complications, such as premature birth or hemorrhaging. Despite no apparent signs of other complications, these cases highlighted the significance of stress-related cortisol levels in influencing birth outcomes.The participants, in addition to cortisol measurements, responded to survey questions regarding psychological distress levels during pregnancy and postpartum. Interestingly, the women with unexpected birth complications displayed elevated cortisol concentrations in their hair, indicating heightened stress hormone levels during the three months before collection. This non-invasive method of cortisol measurement proved to be a potential marker for predicting birth-related challenges.While stress, anxiety, and depression were reported by the affected group, the study emphasizes that it was specifically high cortisol levels during pregnancy that demonstrated a robust link to adverse birth outcomes. The psychological distress persisted even two months postpartum, correlating with continued elevated cortisol levels. However, at six months, a trend towards lower psychological distress suggested a potential path to recovery.The findings hold significant implications for maternal health, urging a closer examination of stressors during pregnancy and the postpartum period. The study suggests that identifying elevated cortisol levels could serve as an early warning system for potential complications. The long-term impact on both mothers and infants underscores the importance of prioritizing maternal well-being.As birth complications continue to rise, especially in the United States, where maternal mortality rates are notably high, the study underscores the need for enhanced healthcare and support systems for pregnant individuals. The disproportionate impact on Black women and people of color highlights systemic issues that must be addressed to ensure equitable maternal care.Co-author Sara Waters, a WSU human development researcher, emphasizes the need for improved healthcare and support systems for pregnant people and new parents. The study serves as a reminder for expectant and new mothers to prioritize their health, challenging the societal norm of sacrificing personal well-being for the sake of their children.The potential link between high maternal cortisol levels and unpredicted birth complications unraveled by the WSU study opens avenues for further research and emphasizes the need for a holistic approach to maternal care. Recognizing the impact of stress on pregnancy outcomes, the study advocates for enhanced support systems, improved healthcare, and a shift towards prioritizing maternal well-being. As we delve deeper into the complexities of pregnancy, this research sheds light on the interconnectedness of mental health, stress, and birth outcomes, paving the way for a more informed and compassionate approach to maternal care.Source-Medindia