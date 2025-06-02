Does Herpes Infection Increase Alzheimer`s Risk?

People with herpes simplex virus 1 are more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease, but antiviral treatment may help reduce that risk.
Go to source). Dementia affects an estimated 35.6 million people globally, with nearly 7.7 million new diagnoses each year. Alzheimer’s disease accounts for 60 to 80 percent of all dementia cases, with related treatment costs totaling around 305 billion US dollars in 2020.
Widespread Reach of Herpes Virus Raises ConcernA variety of infectious agents have been suspected to contribute to Alzheimer’s disease, with herpes simplex virus 1 being the most thoroughly investigated. In 2016, it was estimated that over two-thirds of people under 50 worldwide had been affected by this virus.
To explore the role of herpes simplex virus 1 in Alzheimer’s development and to assess the potential protective effects of antiviral drugs, researchers analyzed a substantial US dataset from 2006 to 2021. The analysis involved 344,628 matched case–control pairs based on age, sex, region, healthcare usage, and database entry year.
Higher Infection Risk Among Alzheimer’s PatientsAmong those with Alzheimer’s disease, nearly 65 percent were women, with an average age of 73, and they generally had more accompanying health conditions. Within this group, 0.44 percent had a diagnosis of herpes simplex virus 1, compared to 0.25 percent in the control group without neurological issues.
As expected, the likelihood of Alzheimer’s disease increased with age. After adjusting for various factors, people with Alzheimer’s disease were found to be 80 percent more likely to have had a herpes simplex virus 1 infection.
Protective Effect of Antiviral TreatmentOut of 2,330 individuals diagnosed with herpes simplex virus 1, 931 (40 percent) received antiviral treatment following their diagnosis. Those who received treatment were 17 percent less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease compared to those who did not use antiviral medication.
The researchers extended their analysis to other herpes viruses, including herpes simplex virus 2, varicella zoster virus, and cytomegalovirus. Both herpes simplex virus 2 and varicella-zoster virus have also been linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease.
Possible Biological Mechanisms at WorkThe exact mechanism by which herpes simplex virus 1 and other neurotropic viruses might influence dementia risk remains unclear. However, previous studies suggest that inflammation in the brain triggered by herpes infection may contribute to the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.
Furthermore, amyloid beta peptides, which are deposited in response to herpes simplex virus infections, may block the virus from fusing with cell membranes. These peptides have antimicrobial properties, including activity against herpes simplex virus 1, suggesting the virus might play a direct role in triggering Alzheimer’s-related changes in the brain.
Viral DNA Found in Alzheimer’s Brain PlaquesHerpes simplex virus 1 DNA has been detected in Alzheimer’s disease brain plaques, and individuals carrying the ApoE ε4 gene variant — the most common genetic risk factor for Alzheimer’s — are more vulnerable to herpes infections.
Despite these findings, it is important to note that this was an observational study, so it cannot establish cause and effect. Factors such as undocumented infections prior to database inclusion, asymptomatic cases, and untreated symptomatic cases may influence the accuracy of results.
Still, the findings are consistent with previous investigations and suggest that antiviral therapy might help reduce the risk of dementia. The researchers emphasize the importance of viewing herpes virus prevention and treatment as a key public health issue.
The study findings convey a potential link between herpes simplex virus 1 infections and Alzheimer’s disease, while pointing to antiviral medication as a possible preventive measure. Though more work is needed to understand the biological mechanisms, prioritizing herpes virus management could be a vital step in reducing dementia risk.
