Does Herpes Infection Increase Alzheimer`s Risk?

People with herpes simplex virus 1 are more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease, but antiviral treatment may help reduce that risk.

Highlights: People with herpes simplex virus 1 are more likely to develop Alzheimer’s

are more likely to develop Use of antiviral therapy reduced Alzheimer’s risk by 17 percent

reduced Alzheimer’s risk by 17 percent Neurotropic viruses may play a role in triggering dementia-related changes

Alzheimer’s disease

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Association between herpes simplex virus type 1 and the risk of Alzheimer's disease: a retrospective case-control study



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

People with herpes simplex virus 1 are 80% more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease. #medindia #herpesvirus #alzheimersdisease’

People with herpes simplex virus 1 are 80% more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease. #medindia #herpesvirus #alzheimersdisease’

Advertisements

Widespread Reach of Herpes Virus Raises Concern

Advertisements

Higher Infection Risk Among Alzheimer’s Patients

Advertisements

Protective Effect of Antiviral Treatment

Possible Biological Mechanisms at Work

Viral DNA Found in Alzheimer’s Brain Plaques

Association between herpes simplex virus type 1 and the risk of Alzheimer's disease: a retrospective case-control study - (https://bmjopen.bmj.com/content/15/5/e093946)