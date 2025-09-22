Does Getting a Puppy Improve Mental Health or Create New Challenges?

Puppies bring joy and comfort, but also stress. Discover the surprising mental health truth behind UK families who welcomed a puppy.
More than just one man and his dog: The many impacts of puppy acquisition on the mental health of families including children in the UK
Go to source). The research urges families not to assume a puppy is a guaranteed way to improve well-being. Researchers from the Royal Veterinary College conducted a survey in 2023 with 382 adult caregivers and 216 children aged 8-17 living together with a puppy. Puppies had been acquired either pre-pandemic in 2019 or during the COVID-19 lockdowns (2020-21).
They asked both quantitative questions (e.g. how difficult was it) and open-ended ones (e.g. what parts were hard, what parts were joyful). The study compared expected vs real experiences of puppy ownership, child-dog interactions, mental health benefits, and who in the family did what care tasks.
Mental Health Benefits of Owning a PuppyThe survey confirms several positive upsides:
- Companionship and comfort. Many children said their puppy made them feel happy, comforted, less lonely; adults noticed improved moods.
- Emotional support. Puppies provided a source of emotional relief, especially for children feeling upset, bored, or lonely. Physical closeness, like hugging or cuddling, was especially valued.
Hidden Challenges of Owning PuppyAlongside benefits came substantial difficulties:
- Workload heavier than expected. More than one-third of caregivers (37.3%) said living with a puppy was harder than they'd imagined. First-time puppy owners reported more struggles, especially in managing interactions between children and puppies.
- Unequal distribution of responsibility. Although children and fathers helped sometimes, the bulk of dog-care duties fell on mothers/primary female caregivers. This included feeding, cleaning, training, vet trips, etc. That led to emotional strain and a mental load that many felt was underestimated.
- Safety concerns and behaviour issues. Children often were allowed to physically interact with dogs in ways associated with higher bite risk (hugging, cuddling tightly, approaching when dog is stressed). Some dogs showed problem behaviors- jumping up, nipping, unwanted play- which caused frustration or even thoughts of rehoming by nearly half of those who considered it.
How First-Time Puppy Owners Felt on Having a PetMany families acquired puppies during the pandemic with hopes of boosting mental health- for both children and caregivers.
But the survey shows there is often a mismatch between why people got a puppy (companionship, emotional support) and what life with a puppy actually feels like (more care tasks, unpredictable behavior, safety worries). Expectations matter: first-time owners especially felt let down because they did not expect how much time, effort, and emotional resources would be required.
Safety, Boundaries and Shared Responsibility Are Key to Being Happy With a PuppyTo gain the benefits without too many downsides, the study suggests several strategies:
- Discussion among family members before getting a puppy about who will do what: walking, feeding, cleaning, vet visits. Clear boundaries, roles, and expectations help.
- Training classes: both puppy training in basic behavior and safety training for children (how to play with puppies safely, recognize dog stress signals, etc.).
- Supervision of child-puppy interactions, especially when children are upset or seeking comfort, since dogs might feel overwhelmed and respond defensively.
- Recognizing the mental load on caregivers (often mothers), and seeking support if needed, e.g. sharing tasks, setting realistic expectations.
What Should Families Contemplating a Puppy ConsiderIf you are thinking of getting a puppy, especially in the hope it will help with loneliness, anxiety, or generally improve mental health for your family or children, here are some balanced points:
- Puppies do bring love, companionship, and emotional ups and downs. For many children, having a puppy is a source of joy and comfort.
- But they also bring responsibility: time, cost, training, behavior issues, safety risks. That’s not small or secondary.
- The emotional benefit depends heavily on how well the responsibilities are shared and how prepared the family is. One caregiver doing most of the work often leads to stress.
Does Puppy Ownership Reduce Loneliness?
- Studies have long suggested that pet ownership can reduce loneliness and improve social support. But evidence is mixed about how big or lasting those benefits are, or whether they hold when pet caretaking demands are high.
- A related PLOS One study of Australian prospective dog adopters showed that people expect increased happiness, companionship, less stress, but also expected challenges like training, responsibility, costs.
