Does Getting a Puppy Improve Mental Health or Create New Challenges?

Puppies bring joy and comfort, but also stress. Discover the surprising mental health truth behind UK families who welcomed a puppy.

More than just one man and his dog: The many impacts of puppy acquisition on the mental health of families including children in the UK

Nearly 95% of "primary puppy caregivers" in the study were women, and many reported feeling overwhelmed by the unseen "mental load"- all the planning, worry, and coordination that comes with puppy care.